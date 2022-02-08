‘Good Girls’ Season 4 Coming to Netflix in March 2022

Good Girls has aired its fourth season and is on Netflix in almost every region around the world. Those outside the United States have been able to enjoy the show’s final season as of the end of August 2021 while those in the US will have a little bit longer with season 4 now confirmed to arrive in March 2022.

The chances are you’re already familiar with the show but just in case, here’s a quick recap. The series is an NBC comedy that stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman who have been slowly been going down the rabbit hole as they mix their mundane stay-at-home Mom routine with laundering money.

For fans of the show, you’ll have noticed the batch of episodes to hit Netflix as part of season 3 was a lot shorter than normal. That’s because the show was cut short thanks to COVID-19 which caused the production to be cut short. Unlike other shows that resumed production later (The Walking Dead being the best example), Good Girls simply decided to cut season three short with 11 episodes rather than the planned 16.

Now as you may have heard, season 4 is now the final season of Good Girls. Despite some good intentions to bring the show back, a deal never came to fruition meaning that we won’t be getting a season 5 (despite fans campaigning hard for Netflix to revive the show).

When will Good Girls season 4 come to Netflix internationally?

In most regions outside the United States, the series comes to Netflix branded as a Netflix Original. Of course, it fits in the exclusive international distribution Netflix category.

As we’ve mentioned before, Netflix internationally doesn’t get weekly episodes as it does with some other shows.

After a long wait, season 4 of Good Girls arrived on Netflix in locations such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia on August 31st, 2021.

When will Good Girls season 4 be on Netflix in the United States?

The United States will be the last region to get season 4 but the good news is that it will come eventually.

All of Comcast’s and NBC Universal series land on Netflix in a uniform fashion.

How it works is that NBC airs the show from a certain date and is then available via the NBC app for a year. Exactly a year after the first episode airs, Netflix then receives all the episodes.

Given season 4 began airing from March 7th, 2021, the show’s now final season will be coming to Netflix in the United States on March 7th, 2022.

We got confirmation in February 2022 that March 7th is going to be the Netflix release date for season 4 of Good Girls as a notice started showing (see below).

Are you looking forward to watching Good Girls season 4 hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments.