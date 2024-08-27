‘Ranches at Belt Creek’: Netflix To Release New Reality Series Set in Montana

Netflix has greenlit a new reality series set in the heart of rural Montana following ranch hands as they navigate life on a popular dude ranch, What’s on Netflix has learned.

Described as a “large, house style, reality show based in rural Montana following ranch hands as they navigate life on a dude ranch,” production on the series has been ongoing since June 2024, according to multiple people attached to the show. However, Netflix has not officially announced it or set a release date or window.

The show is based on the company of the same name, which offers luxury rentals and even sells ranches to the general public. They also boast fine dining and offering outdoor activities like hunting, fly fishing, horse riding, and more.

In a Facebook Reel, Shiloh Murica Flagg managed to snap the Netflix filming crew on site while staying at the Ranch. The caption of her video states:

“Ranches at Belt Creek was by far one of my favorite places – I can’t wait to go back to this ranch! I felt a total re-set that was much needed. This ranch was Peaceful and quiet Gorgeous sunrises and sunsets amazing people worked there that made you feel like family ♥️fun activities ️the food was beyond amazing cabins were immaculate, gorgeous decor and accommodations. 10+ experience ️- PS – stay tune for Netflix Reality Show on this “

The series is a co-production between ITV America and High Noon Entertainment, which have both collaborated with Netflix in the past.

The former produces Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Queer Eye as well as other unscripted titles like Worst Roommate Ever, and Escaping Twin Flames. The latter has worked on Southern Survival and How to Build A Sex Room for Netflix with other well-known titles for HGTV, TLC, and Discovery, including Honest Renovations, Fixer Upper, Cake Boss, Good Bones, and Fix My Frankenhouse.

We’ll have more on Netflix’s Ranches at Belt Creek as and when we get it!