Randall Park Eyed for New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Blockbuster’

Netflix looks to have ordered a half-hour comedy series called Blockbuster that will follow an ensemble cast of Blockbuster workers who are struggling to keep a dying business alive. We’ve learned that Randall Park is being eyed for the lead role.

The 10-episode half-hour series will be written by Vanessa Ramos who will also serve as showrunner and as an executive producer. Ramos is known for her work on such comedy series as Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Crashing, and more. No directors are attached at the moment.

Netflix’s Blockbuster is developed by Davis Entertainment production company, whose TV credits include The Blacklist, Magnum P.I., The Equalizer and more.

The series looks to be very much in a similar vein to the likes of The Office and Netflix’s Space Force and will see a workforce trying to save a dying business.

It’s an ensemble comedy, placed in the last Blockbuster Video in America, that explores what it takes – and more specifically, who it takes – for a small business to survive in a dying industry, in a dying strip mall, in a dying town.

We should mention that Blockbuster and Netflix’s history go way back as they were early competitors. A documentary by the name of The Last Blockbuster is streaming on Netflix in some regions.

Who is cast in Blockbuster?

As of November 2021, only Randall Park is known to be among the cast of Netflix’s Blockbuster. Park is best known for his role of Jimmy Woo in Marvel’s Ant-Man and WandaVision as well as Asian Jim in The Office.

In Blockbuster, Park is expected to play Timmy, a likable and funny guy who is a dreamer and likes movies.

There are going to be at least 5 leads that will feature on the show.

What’s the production status of Blockbuster?

Currently, Netflix is casting for Blockbuster and filming is planned to start in January 2022. No other details are currently known, such as the locations or the wrap date.

What’s the Netflix release date for Blockbuster?

Netflix hasn’t set a date for Blockbuster, but it would make sense for it to be released sometime in 2022.

Editor’s note: Netflix did not respond to a request for comment on Randall Park’s inclusion or the series being ordered.