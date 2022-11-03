What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 3rd, 2022

Welcome along to another roundup of what’s new on Netflix where, since Tuesday, 10 new movies and shows have touched down onto the service. So let’s look at the full list of new movies and series plus what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

In case you missed it on Tuesday, Netflix added 30 new additions to the service as part of the regular first-of-the-month content recycling.

It’s your last few days to watch several movies on Netflix. Burning Cane, the movie from ARRAY Releasing, departs on November 7th, while Framing John DeLorean starring Alec Baldwin, leaves sooner on the 5th.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for November 3rd, 2022

BLOCKBUSTER (Season 1)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Melissa Fumero, Madeleine Arthur, Randall Park

Writer: Vanessa Ramos

Runtime: 27 mins

One of the highly anticipated new comedies to hit Netflix in 2022 is Blockbuster, a sitcom set in the last remaining video rental chain store put out of business by Netflix itself.

It comes from great pedigree with some brilliant comedy actors and actresses in roles plus the creator having worked on titles like Brooklyn-99 and Superstore.

Reviews haven’t been particularly kind with the title sitting at a 44 out of 100 on Metacritic right now.

Nina Metz of the Chicago Tribune was particularly lukewarm on the series, saying, “Blockbuster on Netflix treats the video rental store itself as a backdrop — a setting — rather than a premise. What a missed opportunity! Video stores have always been such a specific and niche ecosystem, now catering to the dwindling demand for DVDs”

Can Blockbuster defy the current odds of Netflix comedy and make it to a second season? We’ll have to find out in the coming weeks and months.

The Dragon Prince (Season 4)

Rating: TV-Y7

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Director: Justin Richmond

Cast: Paula Burrows, Jack De Sena, Sasha Rojen

Writer: Aaron Ehasz, Justin Richmond

Runtime: 25 mins

It’s been an extraordinarily long wait for the return of the hit-animated series for Netflix, The Dragon Prince.

Back for what will be a run of four additional seasons, the new batch of episodes continues the story of the two princes who teamed up with an elven assassin on an epic quest.

Killer Sally (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Runtime: 52 mins

Joining Netflix’s vast and growing true-crime documentary library this week is Killer Sally, a story that continues on to this day.

Here’s the official logline for the 3-part limited series:

“Interviews with friends, family and Sally McNeil herself chart a bodybuilding couple’s rocky marriage — and its shocking end in a Valentine’s Day murder.”

Top 10s on Netflix for November 3rd, 2022

Here’s your look at what’s trending in the top 10 TV series chart, the top 10 movie chart and the top 10s kids chart.

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Love is Blind The Bad Guys The Bad Guys 2 Inside Man The Good Nurse Hotel Transylvania 2 3 From Scratch All Quiet on the Western Front Little Angel 4 Killer Sally The Takeover Family Reunion 5 The Watcher Hotel Transylvania 2 CoComelon 6 Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Oblivion Sing 2 7 Big Mouth The School for Good and Evil Gabby’s Dollhouse 8 I Am a Stalker Sing 2 Daniel Spellbound 9 Drink Masters Man on a Ledge Oddballs 10 Unsolved Mysteries Wild Is the Wind Megamind

