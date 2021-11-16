Russell Howard Two-Part Stand-up Special ‘Lubricant’ Sets Netflix Release Date

British comedian Russell Howard will be back on Netflix in December 2021 with his second stand-up performance for Netflix with both parts of Lubricant arriving on December 14th.

The two-part special was originally reported to be released in 2022 according to the British Comedy Guide, however, we’re pleased to confirm it’ll be arriving much earlier with both parts releasing on December 2021.

The specials were filmed in September 2021 at the famous Apollo Theatre in London which held roughly 3,500. It’s from the tour Respite which the comic was originally supposed to tour throughout 2020.

Lubricant will join the comedian’s other Netflix Original stand-up special released in 2017 in the form of Recalibrate.

A trailer can be found in the Netflix app right now which has the British comedian in a clip riffing on social media.

Russell Howard, for those unfamiliar, is a well-known British comedian who has had a long career in stand-up, panel shows, and hosting his own talk shows for the BBC and more recently, NBC Universal’s Sky.

Howard is currently mostly known for his Sky Original series, Russell Howard Hour which airs Thursdays at 10 PM on Sky Max in the United Kingdom.

Netflix has been taking its foot off of the gas pedal in recent years when it comes down to stand-up specials which is partly by design but over the past year, just down to circumstances regarding filming with live audiences. We compiled a full list of stand-up specials Netflix had released in 2021 back in October.

Russell Howard: Lubricant will be joining the huge collection of stand-up specials on Netflix which is now well north of 250 Netflix Original stand-up specials available around the globe.

Looking ahead, Netflix is working with Ricky Gervais on his new stand-up special Superhuman which is expected to have been recorded earlier this year.

Among the other British comedians to have landed specials at Netflix includes Jack Whitehall, Michael McIntyre, Greg Davis, Jimmy Carr, Russell Brand, and James Acaster.

Are you looking forward to the new two-part comedy special from Russell Howard? Let us know in the comments down below.