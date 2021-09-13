List of Upcoming Stand-up Specials on Netflix

Stand-up comedy on Netflix isn’t quite as big as it used to be. In recent years (partly by choice but in the past two years without a choice) Netflix has released fewer stand-up specials but has invested in some of the biggest talents while also still giving the up-and-coming talent a shot too.

With 2022 just around the corner and plenty of 2021 still to go, we thought we’d take a look at what comedians are currently announced to be releasing new stand-up specials with the service

For a full list of every Netflix Original stand-up special available on Netflix, head over to our full list that gets automatically updated with brand new specials.

This preview is going to be akin to our big TV and movie previews where we list titles over time so keep this post bookmarked for updates over time.

It’s worth noting that there are almost certainly a lot more specials on the way that haven’t been announced yet.

Let’s now get into what stand-up specials are coming to Netflix:

Aakash Gupta – Indian comedian who has previously set specials with Amazon Prime will jump over to Netflix.

Ali Wong – Two stand-up specials from Ali Wong are on the way which will join her two other specials on Netflix which are Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife.

Billy Eichner – Known for Parks & Recreation and Billy On The Street, Eichner's first stand-up special was announced back in 2018 but no news on what's happening with it since.

Chris Rock – Returning for his second stand-up special after Tamborine (and the subsequent extended cut release) will be Chris Rock. The special is the second of two ordered from Netflix back in 2016.

Dave Chappelle – Netflix and Dave Chappelle are planning a fifth Netflix special which was filmed in August 2021.

Gabriel Iglesias – This will be Gabriel's third Netflix special and is dubbed The Comedy Event. The comedian also starred in the now-canceled series, Mr. Iglesias.

Kapil Sharma – Known for hosting Comedy Nights with Kapil, this Indian comic will come to Netflix with a brand new special.

Ms. Pat – Patricia Williams first debuted in Netflix's stand-up series The Degenerates but will be getting a full solo show in due course.

– Patricia Williams first debuted in Netflix’s stand-up series The Degenerates but will be getting a full solo show in due course. Nicole Byer – Scheduled to premiere in late 2021, the host of Netflix’s baking show Nailed It! will present an hour-long special that is being filmed at New York’s Grammercy Theatre on September 5th.

Ricky Gervais – Supernature will be Ricky Gervais’s second stand-up special after Humanity. It’s already sold out and is touring around the UK in 2021. Another stand-up special is expected from the comedian after Supernature given his overall deal with Netflix and numerous hints.

Ricky Gervais – Supernature will be Ricky Gervais's second stand-up special after Humanity. It's already sold out and is touring around the UK in 2021. Another stand-up special is expected from the comedian after Supernature given his overall deal with Netflix and numerous hints.

Russell Howard – British comedian who presents a topical show on Sky One will return to his roots and present a new special called Respite due out in 2022.

The Standups (Season 3) – Announced in early July 2021, another batch of The Standups is on the way. The show gives a 30-minute set to up-and-coming stand-up comedians. The new season will feature Naomi Ekperigin, Mark Normand, Melissa Villasenor, Brian Simpson, Dusty Slay and Janelle James.

Tom Segura – A new special from Tom Segura will make his fourth on the platform after Ball Hog, Disgraceful and Mostly Stories.

Before we depart, back in the summer of 2019, Netflix announced a project that would honor comedy legends but that project has yet to see the light of day.