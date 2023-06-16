‘Scaredy Cats’ Won’t Return For A Second Season at Netflix

No kitten around – Scaredy Cats will not continue at Netflix.

On October 1, 2021, Netflix released a brand new Kids & Family series entitled Scaredy Cats. It starred Sophia Reid-Gantzert as Willa, a witch who, along with her two friends, Lucy (Daphne Hoskins) and Scout (Ava Augustin), use magical potions to turn into cats. This series premiered two weeks before Sophia also appeared in the final season of the acclaimed series, The Baby-Sitters Club, where she played Karen Brewer.

Scaredy Cats was the perfect family addition for the Halloween season with its overall wholesome tone and lack of offensive material or behavior. Indeed, it picked up positive reviews from both outlets and audiences, with Decider giving the series a STREAM IT rating concluding that it’s a “goofy show” and that it does enough to “keep parents engaged while their kids watch.”

Will There Be A Second Season of Scaredy Cats?

If you’re wondering whether the series will return this fall, we’ve got bad news for you.

We’ve heard from a source close to the production that the series will not continue and had been intended as a limited series. Unfortunately, that means no more adventures for Willa, Lucy, and Scout.

The final episode left the door open for more but avoided pesky cliffhangers. It sounds like, ultimately, Netflix stuck with the original plan to make Scaredy Cats a limited series.

Do not fret, you and your family can still view the first season every Halloween, as the series will remain available on Netflix worldwide for the foreseeable future.

Netflix is also the home to a number of other Air Bud Entertainment (Western FX Studios) titles, including Phantom Pups and Super PupZ, both on the service.

Do you wish Scaredy Cats would’ve returned for a second season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.