‘Scissor Seven’ Season 3 Sets October 2021 Netflix Release Date

Scissor Seven is returning for a third outing and will be debuting on Netflix globally in early October 2021. The Chinese anime often flies under the radar but if you’re a fan of the genre, here’s why you need to give it a shot.

First appearing on Netflix back in January 2020 (although originally only with the original Mandarin in place), the Chinese anime series has been a true gem to Netflix’s huge arsenal of anime titles from across the globe.

Never checked out the show before? Here’s what you can expect going in:

“Seeking to recover his memory, a scissor-wielding, hairdressing, bungling quasi-assassin stumbles into a struggle for power among feuding factions.”

A second season came just a few months down the line in May 2020. The series has been praised for its superb animation style from Sharefun Studio and its ability to jump genres while being incredibly funny even for Western audiences.

Season 3 of the show began airing back in January 2021 so it’s been locked away in the so-called Netflix Jail for quite some time. The new season will feature 10 episodes with the first episode entitled “Goodbye”.

All 10 episodes of Scissor Seven season 3 will debut on Netflix globally on October 3rd, 2021.

Here’s the logline for the new season of Scissor Seven season 3 giving us a taste as to what we can expect:

“After his departure from Chicken Island, Seven makes a few detours before winding up in Xuanwu, where there’s a steep price on his head.”

The series is available in multiple formats with the original Mandarin and English subtitles being the preferable route. An English dub is also available as well as dubs for French and Spanish.

It’s unknown at this time whether a fourth season is expected further down the line.

