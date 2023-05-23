‘Sister Death’ Spanish Netflix Horror Film: Everything We Know So Far

The prequel to the smash hit Spanish horror, Verónica, is coming to Netflix. Sister Death will first debut at the Sitges Film Festival before arriving on Netflix, and we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Sister Death, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

Sister Death is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original horror movie directed and produced by Paca Plaza, and the prequel to Plaza’s 2017 horror Verónica. The feature is produced by El Estudio, which was created by producers Enrique López Lavigne (Verónica, The Grandmother), Pablo Cruz (Fear the Walking Dead), and Diego Suarez Chialvo (Slaughterhouse Rulez).

When is Sister Death coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to reveal a release date, and a preliminary release date hasn’t been set.

Article Continues Below...

However, those lucky enough to attend the Sitges Film Festival will get to see the premiere of Sister Death as it opens the film festival on October 5th, 2023.

We expect Sister Death will be released on Netflix in the weeks following its debut at the Sitges Film Festival.

Director Paco Plaza had the following to say about Sister Death opening the Sitges Film Festival:

“I’ve been attending the Sitges Festival since 1991, so it’s easy to guess what a privilege it is for me to participate another year, and especially with the opening film. Sitges is the Wimbledon of horror, the center of the world for the entire horror film community on a planetary level, and for “Sister Death” to be the opening film is an honor that fills me with happiness. It is a very special film for me in many ways, an expansion of the universe of “Veronica”, with which it has many connections, but it is a film with its own nature and very different from its predecessor, a film of a dark luminosity around a character very dear to me”.

What is the plot of Sister Death?

The synopsis for Sister Death has been sourced from IMDb:

In post-war Spain, Narcisa, a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.

Who are the cast members of Sister Death?

Most notably, Consuelo Trujillo looks to be reprising her role as Hermana Muerte from Verónica.

Almudena Amor will play the lead role of Narcisa. Sister Death will be the Netflix debut of Almudena Amor, who is known for starring in the Spanish horror The Grandmother, and the comedy The Good Boss.

Pablo Guisa Koestinger will play the role of Adinerado del Pueblo. Like co-star Amor, Koestinger will also be making his Netflix debut in Sister Death and also starred alongside the actress in The Grandmother.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Aria Bedmar (La caza. Monteperdido)

Maru Valdivielso (The Ministry of Time)

Luisa Merelas (Barrio Sésamo)

Olimpia Roch (The Communion Girl)

Claudia Fernández Arroyo

Sara Roch (The Communion Girl)

Marina Delgado (Lavapiés)

Daniela Casas (Malditas)

Adriana Camarena

What is the movie runtime?

It has already been confirmed that Sister Death has a runtime of 89 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Sister Death on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!