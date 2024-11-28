Netflix News Sports

‘NASCAR: Full Speed’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in April 2025

The second season of NASCAR: Full Speed will return to Netflix in April 2025.

Picture: NASCAR: Full Speed – NASCAR Productions / Netflix

Prepare for another season of heart-pounding racing, crashes, drama, and more as NASCAR: Full Speed returns to Netflix in April 2025. 

NASCAR: Full Speed is a Netflix Original sports documentary that follows the events of American motorsport NASCAR. With unprecedented access to the racers and their teams, the series offers Netflix subscribers a step behind the curtain into the world of NASCAR.

The series is produced by NASCAR Productions, NASCAR Studios, Words + Pictures, and Netflix. Tim Mullen and Jackie are the executive producers. They are joined by Connor Schell, Aaron Cohen, Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Tally Hair, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who are also executive producers. 

When is NASCAR: Full Speed season 2 coming to Netflix?

We haven’t got an exact release date, but in our Countdown: Paul vs Tyson interview with the directors Tim Mullen and Jackie Decker (executive producers of NASCAR: Full Speed), the pair revealed that the second season of NASCAR: Full Speed will be coming to Netflix in April 2025.

“We’re truly following the final ten races of the year. Last season, we had some great, great characters, and some great storylines came from that, and it’s the same again this year, which is in March or April of next year.”

Jackie Decker

This marks a change in the month of release from the first season, which was previously released in January 2024.

“Yeah, the Netflix schedule is a little bit thicker this time in February, so the next iteration of the show, season two, will drop in April.”

Tim Mullen

What is the episode count for season 2?

The second season will also consist of five episodes. Each episode has an approximate runtime of 45 minutes.

We expect to learn more as we get closer to the release date, but we’re expecting the majority of the drivers from the first season to feature in the series.

Those drivers were: 

  • Ryan Blaney – Team Penske.
  • William Byron – Hendrick Motorsports.
  • Ross Chastain – Trackhorse Racing.
  • Denny Hamlin – Joe Gibbs Racing.
  • Bubba Wallace – 23XI Racing.
  • Kyle Larson – Hendrick Motorsports
  • Christopher Bell – Joe Gibbs Racing
  • Joey Logano – Team Penske.
  • Tyler Reddick – 23XI Racing.

Drivers Nascar Full Speed Sports Docuseries Coming To Netflix In January

Are you looking forward to watching a second season of NASCAR: Full Speed on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

