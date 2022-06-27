‘Spriggan’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What to Expect

It’s been decades in the making, but the first anime series adaptation of Spriggan has been and gone on Netflix. Fans are already wondering when we can expect to see the second season of Spriggan, but for now, we await Netflix and animation studio, David Production to make a decision on the future of the anime. Thankfully, there are some early signs to suggest a second season will be on the way in the near future. Here’s everything we know so far about Spriggan season 2.

Spriggan is a Netflix Original Japanese sci-fi anime series and adaptation of the manga from author Hiroshi Takashige and illustrator Ryōji Minagawa. The manga ran for a total of 11 volumes, first published in Weekly Shōnen Sunday in February 1989, and from 1992 to 1996 was published in Shōnen Sunday Zōkan.

Many years ago an ancient civilization once ruled the Earth but ultimately destroyed itself. Leaving messages to future generations to find, they detail how to use the powerful creations they used. Various factions begin to search for mysterious artifacts in the order to use them against their enemies. Standing in their way are the ARCAM Corporation and their elite squadron of soldiers known as Spriggans.

Spriggan Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Production Status: Pending (Last Updated: 27/06/2022)

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to renew Spriggan for a second season, however, there’s still enough evidence to suggest that renewal will be confirmed sometime in the near future.

First of all, the anime has yet to cover all of the source material from the manga, which has 11 published tankōbon/volumes. Secondly, the post-credits scene sets up the next villain for Yu to fight in season 2.

As for the show’s popularity amongst Netflix subscribers, the first week has seen Spriggan make it into a handful of top ten lists. Notably, Spriggan did make it to number one in Japan for a total of four days, which means it outperformed the likes of The Umbrella Academy, Strangers Things, and the various popular anime shows.

What to expect from the second season of Spriggan

The end-credits scene of season one introduced the next villain, Sho Kanaya. Sho hasn’t been named in the anime series yet, but he is one of his most dangerous enemies and rivals of Yu from the manga.

Enrolled in the same school as Yu, Sho is sent to infiltrate and assassinate the former COSMOS soldier. Empowered with the same ability as the ARCAM soldiers, Sho is a force to be reckoned with.

We can’t discuss Sho Kanaya much further without going into spoiler territory, but fans will definitely love him.

When will season 2 of Spriggan be on Netflix?

Any discussion on the release of the second season of Spriggan is purely speculation at this time. Unless the animation studio, David Production, is already working on the second season, then fans may be in for a long wait.

To produce a season of anime takes a significantly long period of time, so we may not see the return of Spriggan until late 2023 or sometime in 2024.

Would you like to see a second season of Spriggan on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!