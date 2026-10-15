Netflix’s ‘Steps’ Soundtrack To Feature New Song from BLACKPINK’s JENNIE As Official Trailer Drops

With just over a month until Steps arrives on Netflix, the streamer has rolled out the main trailer for its animated Cinderella shake-up, alongside the official poster, a new batch of first looks and our first proper look at what the movie will sound like.

We’ve been tracking Steps closely here at What’s on Netflix, from the first look and Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu casting through to everything we learned at Annecy and the November release date reveal. Following the first trailer, this is the big one, and it lands alongside a soundtrack announcement headlined by BLACKPINK’s JENNIE. This follows the success of KPop Demon Hunters, which saw its soundtrack turn into a chart-topping phenomenon.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

As a reminder, Steps is a landmark title for Netflix, as it’s the first feature fully produced in-house by Netflix Animation Studios.

Watch the main trailer for Steps

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Where the first trailer had Lilith (Ali Wong) breaking the fourth wall to set the record straight on her “evil” reputation, this new look leans into the chaos that follows once she gets her hands on the Fairy Godmother’s wand.

Running just under 3 minutes, the trailer gives us the best look at the themes and central story we can expect, with the traditional Cinderella story disrupted and the evil stepsisters (one of whom is now turned into a frog) setting off on a big adventure. It’s a tagline we can get behind, too: “At midnight, we ride.” That’s a very different midnight from the one Cinderella usually has to worry about.

JENNIE, Rose Gray, EMEI and Amanda Seyfried lead the Steps soundtrack

Alongside the trailer, Netflix has confirmed the artists behind Steps (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film), which releases on November 20, the same day the movie hits Netflix.

Leading the way is BLACKPINK’s JENNIE with a brand-new song, “Someone to Hold.” It’s a big get for Netflix Animation, and comes off the back of KPop Demon Hunters turning its soundtrack into a chart-topping phenomenon. Speaking on joining the project, JENNIE said:

I am so excited to join the Steps family and it was really fun making my first song for an animated film! I love how much heart and personality the characters have, and I’m so happy I got to be a little part of their world. I hope you enjoy Steps and ‘Someone to Hold’ as much as I do and I can’t wait for you guys to hear it!

The soundtrack features four original songs written and produced by Grammy nominee Justin Tranter, who says dance music is the thread running through all of them:

JENNIE’s ‘Someone to Hold’ is pure danceable joy inspired by vintage organic dance pop. EMEI’s ‘The Understudy’ is an underdog anthem hidden in a French electro house Trojan horse. Rose Gray’s ‘Meet Me on the Dance Floor’ is modern electro dance pop, and the only villain song in animated film history that you could easily hear at a 3AM warehouse rave. The exception is Amanda Seyfried’s ‘Smile and a Song,’ an old school musical theater banger about someone trying to heal the whole world when she really needs to heal herself.

Directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa explained that each song is tied to a character. “Someone to Hold” represents the sisterhood between Lilith, Cinderella and Margot, “The Understudy” captures Lilith’s “seething underdog anger,” and Rose Gray’s track belongs to Nikki Glaser’s villain Priscilla.

For EMEI, who also co-wrote “The Understudy,” Lilith’s story hit close to home:

Understudy is such a special song to me as often in my life I’ve felt overlooked and misunderstood, just like Lilith! It also has so many references to theater lingo and baby theater kid Emei inside me is so happy… the scream at the tail end of the song is by FAR my favorite thing I’ve sung into a mic. Can’t wait to see it in its full form in the movie. LILITH 5EVER!

Rounding things out, Academy Award winner Kris Bowers (Bridgerton) composes the score. According to the directors, Bowers weaves together the character themes using everything from mouth harp, erhu and guzheng to modern synths and even a harpsichord, alongside a full orchestra.

This story is incredibly written, incredibly acted, and incredibly animated. I feel so many layered emotions when I watch this film, and I’m just hoping that my music can speak to those feelings.” — Kris Bowers

You can pre-save the soundtrack now here.

The news of four original songs is an interesting one. As we reported previously, Steps started life as a full-blown musical before evolving into more of an action-comedy during production. While it won’t be wall-to-wall songs, it’s clear music is still very much part of the movie’s DNA, and Seyfried’s casting as a Cinderella who likes to sing now makes even more sense.

Steps key art and new first looks

Here’s the official poster for Steps:

Netflix has also released a new batch of stills from the movie:

Who is behind Steps?

Steps is directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, and produced by Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell and Kim Lessing, with Poehler and Lessing producing for Paper Kite Productions. The screenplay comes from Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Jen Chuck, Dana Schwartz and Felicia Ho, with story by Tramer, Madejski, Schwartz, Ho, Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci.

Ali Wong voices Lilith, with Stephanie Hsu as her sister Margot and Amanda Seyfried as Cinderella. They’re joined by Nikki Glaser as the villainous Priscilla, Bette Midler as the Fairy Godmother and WWE Superstar Damian Priest as Cracktor, while Daniel Radcliffe, Young Mazino and Peter Dinklage also lend their voices.

Steps and its soundtrack both arrive on Netflix globally on Friday, November 20th, 2026, slotting the movie in as Netflix’s big family animated release for Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

For more on Steps, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.