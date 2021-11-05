Stranger Things Day 2021: Full Schedule Released and What To Expect

Anticipation has already started building up for this year’s Stranger Things day which is on November 6th around the globe. The day will bring plenty of new Stranger Things news and announcements but when exactly is it and what can we expect from Stranger Things day 2021?

While we’ll specifically be talking about Stranger Things day, most of the announcements will be surrounding season 4 of the show. Before continuing it’s probably worth catching up on everything known so far about Stranger Things season 4.

When is Stranger Things Day in 2021?

This year, Stranger Things Day takes place on November 6th, 2021 which is this coming Saturday. Last year, the day took place on a Friday.

Why does it take place on November 6th and not November 11th (which would be a play on Eleven’s name) is because it’s the day the series first kicks off in its story timeline.

On November 6th, 1983, that’s when the disappearance of Will Byers happened. It’s the day when Eleven opened up a gate to the upside down and let in the Demogorgon into Hawkins, Indiana.

drop a 🧇 if ur also at an eleven. #strangerthingsday is coming. pic.twitter.com/iZm70H0fAT — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 1, 2021

As for what time we can expect announcements on the day itself is unclear. Last year, a teaser was released at around 11 PM GMT which is around 7 PM EST.

In reality, you’ll need to keep your eyes glued to the official Stranger Things Twitter and the YouTube account for the show.

In previous years, Netflix has announced episode titles and trailers on this date. In 2018, they released a VHS version of season 2. In 2019, we got the first episode title of season 4.

What to expect from Stranger Things Day 2021

First and foremost, we’re expecting to see the fourth teaser trailer for Stranger Things which will also be the final teaser trailer.

So far, the following teaser trailers have been released:

001/004 – From Russia With Love… – February 2020

002/004 – Eleven, are you listening? – May 2021

003/004 – Creel House – September 2021

004/004 – ???? – November 6th, 2021 (?)

Anyone hoping for a release date for season 4 will come out disappointing. Netflix Brazil’s Instagram page has stated we will NOT receive a definitive season 4 release date. For the moment, only a 2022 release window has been announced.

On November 5th, Netflix revealed the full days festivities which is as follows:

12 AM PST – 3AM EST – 7AM GMT – Kick-Off

7AM PST – 10AM EST – 2PM GMT – One Word: California (likely the teaser)

9AM PST – 12PM EST – 4PM GMT – Explore Hawkins

11AM PST – 2PM EST – 6PM GMT – Cue Title Tease

1PM PST – 4PM EST – 8PM GMT – Pop-up Shop Curiosity / Voyage with Randy Havens

2PM PST – 5PM EST – 9PM GMT – How We Stranger Things Day

4PM PST – 7PM EST – 11PM GMT – Cast Transformations

They also tease throughout the day there will be:

Waffle Parties

S1-3 Bingewatch-a-Thons

Fave Character Cosplay

Singing the Intro Theme

Playing DND

Leaving the Door Open 3 Inches

Fan Art Show & Tell

Finn Wolfhard recently teased that a first look at Mike in season 4 will be released soon.

We could see some new artwork from Kyle Lambert who has previously celebrated Stranger Things Day on Twitter.

We could expect some comic book announcements for Stranger Things day. The sprawling collection of comics from Dark Horse has been steadily growing over the years with an announcement over the summer that Dark Horse was expanding their lineup.

Their brand new comic series called Stranger Things: Erica the Great! is set to release on November 23rd in comic book shops so we could see an expanded look at the new entry.

If you live in New York City or Los Angeles, Netflix is hosting two pop-ups. Tickets have to be reserved.

What are you hoping to hear about this Stranger Things Day? Let us know in the comments.