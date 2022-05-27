‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Soundtrack: List of Songs Featured

It’s finally here. Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 is now out in the wild and features hours of new content and as per previous seasons, lots of great new original and licensed music. Let’s break down the soundtrack for Stranger Things season 4 here!

As a reminder, Stranger Things is quite iconic for its music. Going all the way back to the first season in 2016, we saw tracks like Africa by Toto, Should I Stay or Should I Go by The Clash, and Fields of Gold by Vangelis break out. Subsequent seasons have been soundtracked by the likes of the Never Ending Story theme song, September by Earth Wind and Fire, Baba O’Reilly by The Who, and plenty more.

Season 4’s original soundtrack continues to be composed by Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein. They notably composed the intro song to the show and our personal favorite here at What’s on Netflix, Kids.

They’ve done their job over the years in “finding a perfect sweet spot between ’80s nostalgia and modern, spectral synth work” which has no doubt contributed to the success of the show.

Let’s waste no further time in getting into the soundtrack for Stranger Things season 4:

List of Songs in Stranger Things Season 4 Trailers

The teasers and full trailers for the show all featured some iconic tracks.

Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) [Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix] – Journey (featured in the main trailer)

California Baby – JEREMIAH BURNHAM (featured in the season 4 teaser trailer)

(featured in the season 4 teaser trailer) Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong (featured in season 4 trailer)

List of Songs in Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1

This list of songs is what Netflix has compiled as their official playlist for season 4:

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) – Kate Bush

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive

Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette

Play with Me – Extreme

Detroit Rock City – KISS

I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth

Wipeout – The Surfaris

Object of My Desire – Starpoint

Rock Me Amadeus – The Gold Mix – Falco

Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson

Tarzan Boy – Baltimora

Dream a Little Dream of Me – Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald.

We’ll update this list with episode soundtrack breakdowns and more in the coming days/weeks.

Spotify Playlist for Stranger Things Season 4

Netflix has compiled a compilation playlist that features all the licensed music here. It’s got all 16 songs that feature in season 4 and has a runtime of 54 minutes.

Netflix has also recompiled their full Spotify playlist (Netflix has an extensive partnership with Spotify) for Stranger Things which now features 9 hours and 20 minutes of music including music from season 4, season 3, season 2 and season 1. All 168 songs are listed below:

Did you like the soundtrack for Stranger Things season 4? Let us know in the comments down below.