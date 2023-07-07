‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Netflix Release Date Estimate & What We Know So Far

Stranger Things is returning to Netflix for a fifth and final season, however, with a delay in the start of production, the release date could be pushed back to 2025. Here’s our massive preview of Stranger Things season 5, where we’ll cover everything you need to know about the fifth and final season of the show on Netflix.

Since its introduction in July 2016, Stranger Things has been and continues to be one of Netflix’s flagship shows. Each season has gone from strength to strength, increasing in popularity with every new outing.

If three years was too long of a wait for some subscribers, the figures greatly disagree with them. Within the first week of volume 1 of season 4 landing on Netflix, a Nielsen streaming record was broken as 7.2 billion minutes of the series were watched between May 30th and June 5th, 2022. The demand for the show was so high on the release of volume 2 that some Netflix users briefly experienced crashes as subscribers raced to consume the epic conclusion of season 4.

Stranger Things Season 5 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 02/07/2022)

We learned that Netflix had already renewed Stranger Things for a fifth and final season ahead of the fourth season release.

Before the production of season 4, the Duffer Brothers were unsure about the number of seasons it would take to tell the full story of Stranger Things.

Speaking about the length of the show ahead of time, Ross Duffer said:

“We don’t actually know. I think, you know, four to five seasons is likely where we’ll end up, but who knows? I mean, none of this is official, and we know where we want to go. We’re trying to figure out still how long it’ll take to get there, so we’ll see.”

Matt seemed to know well ahead of time that the series would conclude with a fifth season:

“It’s hard like four seems short, five seems long. So I don’t know what to do.”

What to expect from Stranger Things season 5

Welcome to Hell, Hawkins

Despite their best efforts, Vecna aka Henry aka 001, successfully carried out his plan to tear open a giant gate between the Upside Down and the real world. Dozens of people died in the ensuing chaos, and residents are leaving en masse to escape any further danger.

Thanks to the giant smoke plumes emitted from the giant gates, the particles falling all around Hawkins will result in any and all plant life decaying rapidly. Soon the real-world Hawkins will emulate the look of Hawkins from the Upside Down as Vecna’s vision for his “beautiful” new world begins to take shape.

As Hawkins falls deeper and deeper into chaos, expect to see a large military presence surrounding the town, with only very few residents and our heroes staying behind to keep fighting Vecna.

Vecna’s Return / 001 vs 011

Vecna came extremely close to being killed by Nancy, Steve, and Robin, but he could escape before anyone could deal a killing blow. It’s unclear how injured he is, and how long it takes to recover from multiple shotgun blasts and Molotov cocktails. Once fully recovered, we expect to see Vecna unleash his true powers on Hawkins and unleash the hordes of monsters from the Upside Down.

Eleven is the only person capable of fighting Vecna one-on-one, and she barely survived her second encounter with him. There’s no denying Eleven’s strength is vast, but it’s more than likely we’ve barely scratched the surface of what her true potential is. If Eleven wants to defeat Vecna, she must practice and hone her powers.

Hawkins to be Quarantined?

Given the danger that the gates pose to Hawkins and the rest of the world, the military may declare martial law and potentially quarantine Hawkins. We can expect a robust military presence, especially if Demogorgons and other monstrosities begin to surf from the gates.

Sadly, for the people of Hawkins, those unable to get out of the town before a quarantine starts may have to fend for themselves while the military wage war against the forces of the Upside Down.

What will happen to the gates?

If Eleven successfully defeats Vecna, this doesn’t guarantee the gates to the Upside Down will be closed. It may require Eleven to replicate what she did with the gate under Hawkin’s Lab in the second season and forcibly close it herself. That first gate was large but pales compared to what Vecna has done to Hawkins. Not only will it take every ounce of Eleven’s power, but closing the gates may require Eleven to sacrifice herself.

Will Max wake up?

Max’s death resulted in Vecna’s plan coming to fruition, but Eleven unexpectedly brought Max back to life. Between dying, having her limbs snapped, and potentially becoming blind, it’s no wonder Max is in a coma. We fully expect Max to wake up, but what condition she will be in remains to be seen.

If Max wakes up and is fully healed, Eleven can bring back people from the dead. The consequences of such power haven’t been explored yet, but with some potential deaths headed our way in season 5, Eleven will be needed more than ever.

Speaking on the TODAY program, Sadie said, “We know that it’s happening and that it’s the last season, so it’s going to be emotional, I’m sure,” adding, “Spoiler-free, just with the way my character ended in season 4, I have no idea what is going to happen. But I’ll be there.”

Time Skip

The Duffer Brothers have already announced that another time skip will happen in the story and will potentially pick back up around 1988 or 1989. This coincides with the real-life ages of the actors, who are already outgrowing their 15-year-old counterparts, such as Gaten Matarazzo, who turns 20 in September 2022, and during the production of season 5, will turn 21.

What is the production status of Stranger Things season 5?

Official Production Status: Delayed Production.

Collider first reported that writing for the fifth season would begin in August 2022, which was subsequently confirmed with a tweet from the Stranger Things writers’ account on August 2nd, 2022.

Per our reporting in December 2022, filming was originally scheduled to start on Stranger Things season 5 in May 2023.

Production listings state the series will continue filming in Atlanta, Georgia, as per prior seasons. It’s expected to return to EUE/Screen Gems Studios Atlanta Studio, which has been home to Stranger Things since season 1. The 33-acre Atlanta studio complex boasts 11 stages and was the first full-service production studio campus to open in Atlanta.

The season 5 working title/codename is reported to be “JERICHO.”

New casting grids and production listings on various sources currently state that season 5 was to begin filming in early June 2023 and not wrap up until late June 2024. Yes, that means season 5 is scheduled to be in production for an entire year, as current reports stand. Each episode will reportedly cost north of $20 million.

However, the ongoing writer’s strike has officially delayed the start of production for the fifth season, which was confirmed by the Duffer Brothers through the Stranger Things writers twitter account. if reports are to be believed that the writer’s strike could last until the end of Summer, then that would delay the production of Stranger Things season 5 by at least two months.

Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 6, 2023

Joseph Quinn, who previously played beloved fan favorite Eddie Munson in the fourth season of the series, gave a shoutout and support to the writers from the show after his MTV Award Win for Breakthrough Performance;

“I don’t think that people would connect with a character like Eddie or others in the Stranger Things universe without compassionate, intelligent, quality writing. Being a writer is a hard job. It deserves respect. If we respect each other, we can cultivate a kinder, more inclusive, more collaborative environment for everyone that’d be nice.”

Joseph Quinn thanks #StrangerThings writers during his #MTVAwards acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/ynm7QLAYGk — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 8, 2023

Episode Titles, Writers, and Directors for Stranger Things Season 5

As part of Stranger Things Day 2022 (which took place on November 7th, 2022), the season 5 episode 1 chapter name was revealed.

Episode 501 – Chapter One: The Crawl – Written by The Duffer Brothers

Episode 502 – ???

Episode 503 – ???

Episode 504 – ???

Episode 505 – ???

Episode 506 – ???

Episode 507 – ???

Episode 508 – ???

In June 2023, Netflix confirmed (One Take News first reported it) that Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) would be directing a single episode for the fifth season.

Who is in the cast of Stranger Things season 5?

The cast for Stranger Things has swelled in recent years, and expect a big ensemble cast for the final season.

We expect all of the following actors to return in Stranger Things season 5:

Eleven – Millie Bobby-Brown

Peter / 001 / Henry / Vecna – Jamie Campbell Bower

Mike Wheeler – Finn Wolfhard

Dustin Henderson – Gaten Matarazzo

Lucas Sinclair – Caleb McLaughlin

Will Byers – Noach Schnapp

Joyce Byers – Winona Ryder

Jonathan Byers – Charlie Heaton

Jim Hopper – David Harbour

Max Mayfield – Sadie Sink

Nancy Wheeler – Natalia Dyer

Steve Harington – Joe Keery

Robin Buckley – Maya Hawke

Murray – Brett Gelman

Erica Sinclair – Pirah Ferguson

Argyle – Eduardo Franco

Karen Wheeler – Cara Buono

Ted Wheeler – Joe Chrest

Vickie – Amybeth McNulty

There’s no news on any new cast members for season 5, although The Duffer Brothers are on the record saying they’ll “stay away” from introducing new characters.

Per Puck News, the cast negotiated a pay rise going into season 5. Winona Ryder and David Harbour are expected to net $9.5 million for the season. Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink at just over $7 million for the season. Series regulars such as Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery will net over $6 million for the final season.

In April 2023, we got word that Netflix was casting the following minor roles, including multiple army/military guys plus two kids aged between 8 and 10. Two jobs listing outlined the two new children that would feature:

“[DEREK] Character is portrayed as 8-10yo, male, any ethnicity, overweight. An outsider with no friends, he is rude to adults — and a bully to those his age. [APRIL] Character is portrayed as 8-10yo, female, white. Active and inquisitive, she is a happy, friendly kid.”

In June 2023, at the live event called Netflix TUDUM, we learned of the first major new star that had boarded the final season in the form of Linda Hamilton. Best known for her roles in The Terminator franchise, Hamilton’s role has yet to be officially unveiled, although it’s speculated it’ll be part of the military that’s descended onto Hawkins.

What Stranger Things Spin-offs are coming to Netflix?

Alongside the announcement of The Duffer Brothers re-upping their Netflix deal, we also got word they’re working on multiple spin-offs – some of which we’ve got more information on.

In December 2022, we got word about one of the new spin-offs, described as an anime series set in Tokyo during the 1980s. The logline we have for the new anime series, which hasn’t been officially confirmed, is as follows:

“An encounter with the Upside Down evolves into a grand adventure for video game-loving twin brothers living on the outskirts of 1980s Tokyo.”

In April 2023, we also got word of a new animated series described as a Saturday morning cartoon. What’s on Netflix can exclusively reveal the logline for that new series:

“About a young girl Janet who has moved in with her uncle Brody after being in social services for years. Follows their dynamic as she learns to navigate having a real family and he learns to care for someone other than himself.”

To recap, here are all the various spin-offs and other Stranger Things projects coming in the near future:

Untitled Stranger Things Animated Series – Described as a Saturday morning cartoon.

– Described as a Saturday morning cartoon. Stranger Things: Tokyo – Yet-to-be-confirmed anime series spinoff.

– Yet-to-be-confirmed anime series spinoff. Untitled Stranger Things Live-Action Series – Spin-off series based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers, with Upside Down and 21 Laps producing.

– Spin-off series based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers, with Upside Down and 21 Laps producing. Stranger Things: The First Shadow – Live performance play due to begin in London in late 2023.

– Live performance play due to begin in London in late 2023. Stranger Things VR – Video game VR project from Tender Claws due out in late 2023.

– Video game VR project from Tender Claws due out in late 2023. Stranger Things Comics – Currently announced projects include Tales from Hawkins and The Many Ghosts of Dr. Brenner.

This is in addition to some of the other projects The Duffer Brothers and 21 Laps is working on for Netflix.

When is Stranger Things Season 5 coming to Netflix?

With a delay in the start of production with Stranger Things season 5, any release date will be pushed back by at least a few months. With a year of filming planned, and potentially not starting until the end of Summer, any hope of a 2024 release date is over.

At the earliest, we now expect Stranger Things season 5 to be released on Netflix sometime in the Spring or Summer of 2025.

Gaten Matazarro, while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, admitted to having a fear of the end of Stranger Things;

It’s interesting to constantly just be reminded how much people have resonated with it. I mean, it’s something that’s so important to all of us and has just been essential to the growth that I’ve had over all of my teenage years into my 20s. It’s the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life, practically the past decade.

When asked by Jimmy Fallon if the ending to the series felt “bittersweet,” Matarazzo replied with:

“There’s kind of an excitement there because you always want to wrap it up and you want to see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they’re going to finish their journeys. But also there’s like a deep fear. Not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance.”

Are you looking forward to the fifth and final season of Stranger Things on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!