‘The Boys in the Band’ Coming to Netflix in September 2020

The latest Original from Ryan Murphy is coming to Netflix at the very end of September. Arriving soon is The Boys in the Band, Netflix’s adaptation of the beloved gay play from Mart Crowley. We have everything you need to know about The Boys in the Band, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Boys in the Band is an upcoming Netflix Original drama directed by Joe Mantello, and produced by Ryan Murphy. The feature is the film adaptation of the 1968 play of the same name and reunites all of the cast members of the play’s 50th-anniversary Broadway production.

When is The Boys in the Band Netflix release date?

Netflix has confirmed that The Boys in the Band will be arriving at the end of the month on Wednesday, 30th of September.

Let

the

GAME

begin… Producer Ryan Murphy and director Joe Mantello's reimagining of Tony-winning phenomenon THE BOYS IN THE BAND premieres globally on Netflix on September 30 with an all-star queer cast. See you there, Mary. pic.twitter.com/plyra8OD8Z — The Most (@Most) September 2, 2020

What is the plot of The Boys in the Band?

The synopsis for The Boys in the Band has been provided by Netflix:

In 1968 New York City, when being gay was still considered to be best kept behind closed doors, a group of friends gather for a raucous birthday party hosted by Michael, a screenwriter who spends and drinks too much, in honor of the sharp-dressed and sharp-tongued Harold. Other partygoers include Donald, Michael’s former flame, now mired in self-analysis; Larry, a randy commercial artist living with Hank, a school teacher who has just left his wife; Bernard, a librarian tiptoeing around fraught codes of friendship alongside Emory, a decorator who never holds back; and a guileless hustler hired to be Harold’s gift for the night. What begins as an evening of drinks and laughs gets upended when Alan, Michael’s straight-laced college roommate, shows up unexpectedly and each man is challenged to confront long-buried truths that threaten the foundation of the group’s tight bond.

Who are the cast members of The Boys in the Band?

Ryan Murphy is well known for his inclusion of LGBT characters in his projects and The Boys in the Band is no different. All of the cast members of The Boys in the Band are openly gay:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Michael Jim Parsons The Big Bang Theory | The Normal Heart | Hollywood Harold Zachary Quinto Star Trek | Margin Call | American Horror Story Donald Matt Bomer In Time | The Normal Heart | Magic Mike XXL Larry Andrew Rannells A Simple Favour | The Intern | Sex and the City 2 Cowboy Charlie Carver The Boys in the Band | Ratched | The Leftovers Emory Robin de Jesus Camp | Hair-Brained | Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Alan Brian Hutchison Lisey’s Story | The Sinner | Godfather of Harlem Bernard Michael Benjamin Washington 30 Rock | Ratched | Love & Other Drugs Hank Tuc Watkins Love & Other Drugs

The Big Bang Theory star, Jim Parsons, has already featured in an Original this year when he starred as infamous talent-agent Henry Wilson in Hollywood.

Zachary Quinto has already starred in three Originals. He featured in Steven Soderbergh’s High Flying Bird, a brief role in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as Eli Rubin, and also lent his acting chops to Big Mouth as the voice of Aiden.

All of the above cast members starred in the 50th-anniversary Broadway production of The Boys in the Band.

When and where was The Boys in the Band produced?

Principal photography took place in the summer of 2020 from July 21st to September 21st.

The feature has been in post-production since September 2019.

What is the runtime of The Boys in the Band?

The total runtime for The Boys in the Band is 121 minutes.

Can I stream The Boys in the Band in 4K?

Subscribers needn’t worry, The Boys in the Band will be available to stream worldwide in 4K.

You will need a 4K device, a 25 Mbps internet connection, and a premium Netflix subscription to watch The Boys in the Band.

Are you excited for the release of The Boys in the Band? Let us know in the comments below!