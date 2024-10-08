‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 on Netflix: Winter 2025 Release Set, Cast, & S3 Renewal

The Night Agent will return for season 2 on Netflix in Winter 2025. The renewal was no surprise in early 2023, with the show becoming one of Netflix’s biggest new series launches in history. Here’s everything we know about The Night Agent season 2 so far, including the latest on production, first-look images, what to expect from the story, new cast members, and much more.

“Serving as an adaptation of Matthew Quirk’s novel ‘The Night Agent,’ with some expanded and original ideas, the show follows a young FBI agent who answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

Sony Pictures Television and showrunner Shawn Ryan, who is behind titles like The Shield and S.W.A.T, produce the show for Netflix.

When will Season 2 of The Night Agent be released on Netflix?

Netflix has announced that the second season of The Night Agent will be released in Winter 2025.

However, it hasn’t been made clear if by “Winter 2025” Netflix means early next year, between January and March 2025, or if the release is being pushed back to the end of 2025. We’re opting for the former, as Netflix previously listed The Night Agent and a roster of 90+ other shows returning in 2024 at the Next on Netflix event in February 2024.

The Night Agent renewed for a third season!

Alongside the announcement that the second season is being released soon, Netflix has also confirmed that The Night Agent has been renewed for a third season.

Official Renewal Status: Renewed on March 29th, 2023

Netflix officially renewed The Night Agent for a second season and announced the second season would be debuting in 2024 (more on this soon) with ten new episodes.

Shawn Ryan, creator, showrunner, and executive producer of The Night Agent, said on the season 2 renewal:

“The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world. To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television, said:

“We are thrilled to see The Night Agent become an instant global sensation and can’t wait to continue telling this story with our remarkable cast, creative leader, Shawn Ryan and our wonderful partners at Netflix.”

Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series at Netflix, said on the renewal:

“We’re proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world. Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

As we’ve covered previously, renewals all come down to the numbers. As we’ll cover below, The Night Agent pulled in some big numbers for Netflix, and that, combined with the fact the completion rate looks to be high and the show’s budget (which is reportedly between $2-$3M per episode – up to $30M total) made it a no brainer.

Shawn Ryan, ahead of the renewal, implied that there’s room for more story talking to Deadline, saying:

“I certainly have some ideas; I probably want to keep those to myself until the time comes. What I will tell you is that the initial pitch for this show that we sold to Netflix was that each season would tell its own, mostly self-enclosed, a beginning, middle and end story, and any future seasons would include a few but not most of the characters that we saw in the previous season.”

How well did The Night Agent perform on Netflix?

The Night Agent has quickly become one of Netflix’s top performers, with multiple stats backing this up.

Every Tuesday, Netflix releases 40 hourly statistics for their biggest shows and movies, and their data shows that The Night Agent had a huge debut on Netflix.

Per Netflix’s press release for week 1, “the action-thriller ranks #3 for premiere week of viewing across all Season 1 TV and appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries.”

The show ultimately featured in the Netflix global top 10s for ten weeks, with 776.62 million hours watched.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 March 19th, 2023 to March 26th, 2023 168,710,000 1 1 March 26th, 2023 to April 2nd, 2023 216,390,000 (+28%) 1 2 April 2nd, 2023 to April 9th, 2023 130,480,000 (-40%) 1 3 April 9th, 2023 to April 16th, 2023 90,040,000 (-31%) 1 4 April 16th, 2023 to April 23rd, 2023 56,650,000 (-37%) 2 5 April 23rd, 2023 to April 30th, 2023 37,680,000 (-33%) 4 6 April 30th, 2023 to May 7th, 2023 26,880,000 (-29%) 5 7 May 7th, 2023 to May 14th, 2023 20,340,000 (-24%) 6 8 May 14th, 2023 to May 21st, 2023 16,800,000 (-17%) 8 9 May 21st, 2023 to May 28th, 2023 12,650,000 (-25%) 9 10

Those numbers place the show in the list of most watched shows and movies on Netflix of all time, but given the recent changes in Netflix methodology, it either ranks fifth or sixth depending on the metric you use:

Based on the first 28 days metric, it is the fifth most-watched show of all time with 626.99M hours

Based on the first 91 days, it’s the sixth most-watched show of all time, with 803.70M hours watched (98.20M CVE viewers)

According to the Netflix Engagement Reports covering all viewing in 2023, The Night Agent was the most-watched TV show of the year. It picked up just shy of a billion hours watched globally (967,600,000 hours), which equates to 118,200,000 views.

If we break down the hour data into CVE (Complete Viewing Equivalent – taking the length of the show and dividing by the hours), we can see it outperformed Keep Breathing and 1899 but was shy of The Watcher.

In our top 10 report for the first week, What’s on Netflix contributor Frederic said the show had the “second-best launch for any series released on a Thursday, just behind The Watcher, which ended up being renewed (a feat for a limited series at the time).”

Using CVE, we can see that after 14 days, the show was one of the top-performing debut English language series, only behind The Watcher and Wednesday.

Nielsen numbers also showed the series performed well (their data covers viewing on connected TV devices in the US), with the show featuring in the top 10s for seven weeks, clocking up 173.50 million hours.

How about critical acclaim? Audience scores have been outpacing critics’ scores thus far, but it’s mostly positive all around. On RottenTomatoes, as of March 29th, the show holds an 82% score from audiences and 69% from critics. The series holds a 7.7/10 based on over 12,000 reviews on IMDb, and on Metacritic, it holds a 68 rating.

What to expect from Season 2 of The Night Agent

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

While The Night Agent season 1 certainly answers the most prominent questions by the end of episode 10, there’s still a lot to be learned.

By the time the credits of the final episode roll, we’ve learned that Diane Farr, the president’s own chief of staff, is the mole and worked with Vice President Redfield and Gordon Wick to plan the metro bombing. As a result, The Night Agent wraps up relatively nicely, but there’s still plenty to be explored potentially. After all, Peter ends the season by jetting off for his first mission.

As Ryan mentioned in the aforementioned Deadline interview, he suggested that if they’re “successful enough that Netflix wants more seasons, I think there’d be a whole new world in which you would see a limited number of characters from this current season going into that. ”

Ryan also covered some of the biggest questions Season 2 would have to seek to answer, including:

What does it mean that Peter would be a night agent?

Where is Peter going next?

With Rose heading back to California, where does that leave Peter and Rose?

Additional snippets of information came from Ryan in a ComicBook.com interview where he revealed season 2 would not be taking place in Washington DC, saying:

“We’ll be in a different part of the world exploring different characters than we had in Season One. And we’re determining who from Season One might appear in Season Two. But essentially we’re going to be telling a whole brand-new story, which is exciting and scary.”

Where is The Night Agent Season 2 in production?

No filming has yet to take place, and production on the second season has been severely impacted due to the Hollywood strikes that saw writers put their pencils down in May 2023 and the actors following suit from July 2023.

Work did begin on the scripts for season 2, but all of the writers on the show have been striking since May 1st, 2023.

Shawn Ryan notably posted on X on May 5:

“I’d rather be writing Season 2 of #TheNightAgent for Netflix

rather than picketing them, but all writers need a fair deal before we can resume our work. We create the TV shows and movies that drive billions in profits. Writers deserve their fair share.”

The writer’s strike notably ended in late September 2023, and showrunner Shawn Ryan spoke to Variety about the show’s current status on October 12th. The interview states that writing on season 2 was “more than halfway done” before the strikes began in May.

Ryan also confirms that the writing staff has been working on the show since October 2nd but states some production preparation has occurred over the summer.

Netflix first confirmed the series was filming on February 5th, 2024, with a slew of social media posts. The filming for some of the shows will take place in Thailand before they return to New York.

The budget for the new season is reportedly between $2 and $3M an episode, and numerous filming codenames for the series include TNAS2, OSPREY, and OSPREY 212.

In late March 2024, the team behind the show celebrated the first season’s first anniversary with a slew of new photos from the set of season 2.

Filming on season 2 of The Night Agent wrapped on June 7th, 2024 (although Netflix socials didn’t confirm the wrap until June 17th), with Matthew Quirk visiting the offices for a sneak peak in late June.

Episode Titles, Writers, and Directors for The Night Agent Season 2

Through multiple sources, including looking diligently through Instagram and various profiles, we’ve compiled the current list of writers, directors, and any episode titles we’ve found for the show.

Directing on this new season are:

Guy Ferland

Adam Arkin

Ana Lily Amirpour

Nina Lopez Corrado

Seth Gordon

Episode Titles and Writers

These will be updated as and when we learn about more!

Episode 201 Written by: Shawn Ryan

Episode 202 Written by: Tiffany Shaw Ho & Corey Deshon

Episode 203 – GOVERNMENT PROPERTY Written by: Imogen Browder

Episode 204 Written by: Anayat Fakhraie

Episode 205 Written by: Munis Rashid

Episode 206 Written by: Lukas Johnson

Episode 207 – TILT Written by: Tiffany Shaw Ho

Episode 208 Written by: Corey Deshon

Episode 209 Written by: Anayat Fakhraie & Imogen Browder

Episode 210 Teleplay by: Munis Rashid Story by: Munis Rashid & Michael Oates Palmer



The remaining episode titles are as follows (in alphabetical order until we get the final order):

A Family Matter

A Good Agent

Buyer’s Remorse

Call Tracking

Cultural Exchange

Desperate Measures

Disconnected

Divergence

The Night Agent Season 2 – New And Returning Cast Members

Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan are the two most prominent returning cast members confirmed for the second season.

Through several waves of announcements, we’ve got a big new cast coming up in season 2 of The Night Agent.

In December 2023, Amanda Warren (The Burial) was the first to be announced to join the cast as the series’ regular role-playing Catherine Weaver. She’s a seasoned case officer and veteran FBI agent with a sharp mind and a critical eye who doesn’t suffer fools. Handles herself well in the halls of power in DC and in the field.

Then, in January 2024, the next wave of series regulars and recurring roles were announced. The new series regulars were:

Berto Colon (Power Book II: Ghost, Orange Is The New Black) – Solomon Robinson – former Marine turned right-hand man fixer for powerful businessmen.

(Power Book II: Ghost, Orange Is The New Black) – Solomon Robinson – former Marine turned right-hand man fixer for powerful businessmen. Louis Herthum (Westworld) – Jacob Monroe – International businessman with powerful connections

(Westworld) – Jacob Monroe – International businessman with powerful connections Arienne Mandi (Tatami) – Noor Kabiri – Low-level aide in the Iranian mission to the UN in New York.

The two recurring roles were:

Brittany Snow (X, The Good Half) – Alice Leeds – Peter’s partner and mentor as he joins Night Action.

(X, The Good Half) – Alice Leeds – Peter’s partner and mentor as he joins Night Action. Teddy Sears (Raising the Bar, Masters of Sex) – Warren Stocker – High-level intelligence officer and the subject of a Night Action investigation.

Then, in March 2024, Deadline revealed three guest roles for season 2:

Marwan Kenzari (Black Adam) – Reza – Decorated soldier court marshaled.

(Black Adam) – Reza – Decorated soldier court marshaled. Elise Kibler (The Sunlit Night) – Sloan – Glamorous British socialite.

(The Sunlit Night) – Sloan – Glamorous British socialite. Dikran Tulaine (The Blacklist) – Viktor – Former leader of a country but since convicted of war crimes.

Further casting for season 2 includes:

Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries) as Markus, a military chief and loyal nephew to a dictator newly convicted of war crimes by the Hague.

(The Vampire Diaries) as Markus, a military chief and loyal nephew to a dictator newly convicted of war crimes by the Hague. Navid Negahban (Alladin) as Abbas the U.N. ambassador for Iran.

(Alladin) as Abbas the U.N. ambassador for Iran. Keon Alexander (The Expanse) as Javad – “oversees security for the Iranian Mission to the United Nations and monitors the loyalty of its employees.”

(The Expanse) as Javad – “oversees security for the Iranian Mission to the United Nations and monitors the loyalty of its employees.” Rob Heaps (Station 11) as Tomas, the elitist son of the deposed dictator, who is keen on restoring his family to power.

(Station 11) as Tomas, the elitist son of the deposed dictator, who is keen on restoring his family to power. Francesca Root-Dodson (Free Spirit, Gotham) as Amélie.

(Free Spirit, Gotham) as Amélie. Kylo Freeman had joined the cast during The Night Agent’s birthday celebrations.

had joined the cast during The Night Agent’s birthday celebrations. David Chen as Jeff

as Jeff Michael Bonini as Tyler

as Tyler Anousha as Haleh

as Haleh Siya Rostami as Daryoosh

as Daryoosh Matt Dellapina as Frank

as Frank Mershad Torabi as Bijan

as Bijan Miriam Silverman as Gretchen

as Gretchen Kiarash Amani as Farhad

as Farhad Graham Harvey as Ethan

While waiting for The Night Agent season 2, Matthew Quirk has plenty of other novels to read. Other Quirk novels like Hour of the Assassin, The Directive, Cold Barrel Zero, Dead Man Switch, or Red Warning

All these books are also ripe for adaptations and not necessarily as part of The Night Agent because, as the author explains on Twitter, “they’re mostly standalones.”

Matthew Quirk’s most recent book, Inside Threat, was released on June 13, 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching The Night Agent season 2 on Netflix in 2024? Let us know in the comments below.