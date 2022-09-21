The Cast of ‘Lucifer’: What Are They Working on Next?

It’s been a year since Lucifer concluded on Netflix, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing any more of the incredible cast. Below we have your guide to what the cast of Lucifer is working on next on Netflix, and outside the streaming service.

Now, given we’re a Netflix fansite, we’re obviously going to give priority to those with Netflix projects but the good news is that many of the cast (and indeed crew of Lucifer) are working on Netflix projects so there’s plenty to cover.

Here’s what the cast (and crew) of Lucifer are working for next on and away from Netflix.

Tom Ellis

Role in Lucifer: Lucifer Morningstar

Netflix Projects: Tom Ellis is set to be one of the main love interests in a new rom-com for Netflix called Players. He’ll co-star alongside Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. Filming took place in 2021, and is due for release in late 2022. Ellis has also been cast for a voice role in the animated comedy series Exploding Kittens.

Other Projects: Ellis will star in the FOX miniseries Washington Black in the role of Christopher ‘Titch’ Wilde.

D.B. Woodside

Role in Lucifer: Amenadiel / Melvin the Magnificent

Netflix Projects: Woodside is starring in the Netflix series The Night Agent, in the role of Erik Monks. The series is due for release sometime in 2022.

Other Projects: Outside of The Night Agent there are no reported projects for D.B. Woodside.

Kevin Alejandro

Role in Lucifer: Dan Espinoza / William McKinnon

Netflix Projects: The most recent project for Kevin was his voice role of Jayce in the incredible animated series Arcane. Kevin has no further projects for Netflix but is expected to return to reprise his role as Jayce in the second season of Arcane.

Other Projects: Kevin recently starred in the drama movie Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe in the role of Sam Quintana. He is currently filming for the drama series Fire Country in the role of Manny Perez, and as Kaden in the action series The Keepers.

Lesley-Ann Brandt

Role in Lucifer: Mazikeen / Lilith

Netflix Projects: None currently.

Other Projects: Yes and a big one. The new project is called Hanover Street which comes from Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary. Brandt will not only star but also produce the new series. Lesley will also star as Jacobina in the series History of a Pleasure Seeker.

Aimee Garcia

Role in Lucifer: Ella Lopez / Tommy Stomponato

Netflix Projects: Aimee will be involved in the 47 Ronin Sequel where she’ll serve as one of the writers. The movie began production in September 2021 and is due for release in 2022. Aimee is starring alongside Freddie Prinze Jr. in the holiday rom-com Christmas With You.

Other Projects: Aimee recently starred in the western Murder at Yellowstone City, and will voice act in the animated project Saurus City as Elsabeth.

Tricia Helfer

Role in Lucifer: Charlotte / Shirley Monroe

Netflix Projects: None to report.

Other Projects: Tricia is set to appear in the new season of Step Up: High Water which is due for release in October 2022. She will also star in the sci-fi action movie Occupation Rainfall: Chapter 2.

Inbar Lavi

Role in Lucifer: Eve

Netflix Projects: None to report.

Other Projects: On board to play Roni/Vronika in the thriller Vronika from GRLA. She is also attached to Black Diamond from Hemlock Circle Productions.

Other Cast Members

Scarlett Estevez, who appeared in 76 episodes of Lucifer, recently starred in the new Disney Channel series Ultra Violet & Blue Demon. No projects for Netflix.

The only major cast member of Lucifer without any future announced projects is actress Lauren German, aka Chloe “Detective” Decker.

We will continue updating this page over time to reflect new projects whether at Netflix or not.

Many of the writers from Lucifer have moved on to Netflix projects (and other projects) but we wanted to shine a light on Joe Henderson (who show ran Lucifer alongside Ildy Modrovich) who is working closely with Netflix in the years to come.

Joe Henderson

Joe Henderson has perhaps gotten closest to Netflix following Lucifer as he’s got several projects in development and is working with Netflix via a first-look deal struck in November 2021.

Among his projects currently announced for Netflix includes:

Live-action Pokemon project

Shadecraft

Muhammad Ali

We’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more of what the cast and crew of Lucifer are working on next.

Have we missed any big projects? Let us know in the comments down below.