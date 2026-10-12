What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 12th to 18th, 2026

Welcome to your weekly look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix US over the next seven days! After a huge start to October, the pace doesn’t let up this week. Keri Russell is back in the hot seat, Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy crash a charity gala in one of Netflix’s wildest movies of the year, and a long-awaited tribute to one of comedy’s greatest arrives — plus some seriously strong licensed picks, including Michael Mann’s Heat.

Here is a breakdown of everything coming to Netflix between October 12th and October 18th, 2026, including three expanded highlights you definitely won’t want to miss. For the full list of October 2026 releases, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

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Also a quick note, if you’re looking for Netflix’s Gary Glitter documentary, you may have missed the news that the docu-series has been delayed indefinitely.

Best New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

The Diplomat (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Kate Wyler is back, and the stakes have never been higher. Keri Russell returns for a fourth season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning political thriller, juggling international crises, backroom power plays, and a marriage that’s somehow even more volatile than the geopolitics. Sharp, fast-talking, and endlessly bingeable, The Diplomat remains one of the best dramas Netflix has going, and this is easily the biggest series release of the week.

Sacrifice (2026)

Coming to Netflix: Friday (US and other select regions only)

Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy headline this gleefully unhinged satirical action-thriller. Evans plays an existential movie star whose glitzy charity gala goes sideways in a hurry when a group of eco-warriors storms the party and takes him hostage. Expect sharp jabs at celebrity self-importance, plenty of chaos, and a cast clearly having a blast. If you want one new movie to watch this weekend, this is it.

Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald (2026)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Fans have waited a long time for this one. Netflix’s documentary celebrates the late, great Norm Macdonald, the bone-dry SNL Weekend Update anchor and stand-up whose deadpan delivery and gloriously long-winded shaggy-dog jokes made him a comedian’s comedian. Whether you grew up on his moth joke or are only just discovering him, this is a must-watch tribute to one of the most singular voices comedy ever had.

Full List of New Arrivals Planned for Netflix US This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, October 12th

Fire Spike (Season 1) – The animated YouTube series makes the jump to Netflix.

– The animated YouTube series makes the jump to Netflix. Free Leonard Peltier (2025) Netflix Original – A powerful documentary on the 50-year fight to free Native American activist Leonard Peltier, imprisoned after a deeply controversial 1970s trial.

– A powerful documentary on the 50-year fight to free Native American activist Leonard Peltier, imprisoned after a deeply controversial 1970s trial. Señora Acero (Seasons 1-5) – Telemundo’s soapy narco-drama about a housewife who becomes a ruthless cartel queen after learning her murdered husband’s secret.

– Telemundo’s soapy narco-drama about a housewife who becomes a ruthless cartel queen after learning her murdered husband’s secret. Wayne (Season 1) – A violent, darkly hilarious cult-favorite about a hammer-wielding teen on a road trip to reclaim his dead father’s Trans Am. Think The End of the F***ing World with way more brawls.

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, October 13th

Michael Che: Shot in Minnesota (2026) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Solar Opposites (Season 6) – The final season of the adult animated series.

– The final season of the adult animated series. The Trap (Season 1) Netflix Original – German psychological thriller about a reclusive author who uses herself as bait to catch her sister’s killer.

– German psychological thriller about a reclusive author who uses herself as bait to catch her sister’s killer. Tyson (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docuseries on the life and career of the legendary fighter.

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, October 14th

Cocaine Bear (2023) – A 500-pound black bear goes on a drug-fueled rampage in this gory, gloriously absurd horror-comedy. Ultimate brain-off popcorn viewing.

– A 500-pound black bear goes on a drug-fueled rampage in this gory, gloriously absurd horror-comedy. Ultimate brain-off popcorn viewing. Love Is Blind (Season 11 – Boston) Netflix Original – The pods head to Boston for the latest season of the reality dating hit.

– The pods head to Boston for the latest season of the reality dating hit. Pororo – The Little Penguin (Season 9) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Sumukhi Suresh Hoemonal (2026) Netflix Original – Stand-up special from India.

– Stand-up special from India. The Foreigner (2003) – Steven Seagal action thriller – A freelance agent must transport a package for a mysterious employer, leading him into a web of betrayal and deceit.

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, October 15th

Balaraw: Blood Island (Season 1) Netflix Original – Atmospheric Filipino horror-mystery about a woman searching an uncharted island for her missing mother.

– Atmospheric Filipino horror-mystery about a woman searching an uncharted island for her missing mother. Garuda: Dare To Dream (2026) – Indonesian animated soccer feature.

– Indonesian animated soccer feature. Hollywood Arts (Season 1) Netflix Original – The Victorious universe returns as Daniella Monet’s Trina Vega mentors a new class of gifted teens.

– The Victorious universe returns as Daniella Monet’s Trina Vega mentors a new class of gifted teens. Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love (2025) – A messy, opposites-attract Lifetime romance between a controversial rapper (Karrueche Tran) and a squeaky-clean pastor.

– A messy, opposites-attract Lifetime romance between a controversial rapper (Karrueche Tran) and a squeaky-clean pastor. The Diplomat (Season 4) Netflix Original – Keri Russell returns in the Emmy-winning political thriller.

– Keri Russell returns in the Emmy-winning political thriller. The Storm (2026) Netflix Original – A thrilling new disaster drama from Sweden.

– A thrilling new disaster drama from Sweden. Transformers One (2024) – Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry voice the future Optimus Prime and Megatron in this gorgeous, surprisingly emotional animated origin story.

Coming to Netflix on Friday, October 16th

Heat (1995) – Al Pacino and Robert De Niro face off in Michael Mann’s masterful crime epic, home to one of cinema’s greatest shootouts.

– Al Pacino and Robert De Niro face off in Michael Mann’s masterful crime epic, home to one of cinema’s greatest shootouts. LEGO® Friends: Heartlake the Musical (Season 1) – Hybrid animated movie from director Kenny Ortega.

– Hybrid animated movie from director Kenny Ortega. Money Trap: The Karun Treasure (Season 1) Netflix Original – Action-comedy series from Turkey.

– Action-comedy series from Turkey. Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald (2026) Netflix Original – The long-awaited documentary on the late comedy legend.

– The long-awaited documentary on the late comedy legend. Roadies Rebirth (Season 1 New Episodes Weekly)

Sacrifice (2026) Netflix Original – Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy star in this satirical action-thriller about a movie star taken hostage by eco-warriors at a charity gala.

– Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy star in this satirical action-thriller about a movie star taken hostage by eco-warriors at a charity gala. Seriously Too Single (2026) Netflix Original – Dineo and Noni return in this sequel to South African rom-com Seriously Single, as a Cape Town bachelorette trip spirals into chaos.

– Dineo and Noni return in this sequel to South African rom-com Seriously Single, as a Cape Town bachelorette trip spirals into chaos. The Disciple (2026) Netflix Original – The true story of the outsider who talked his way into the Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-a-kind album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.

– The true story of the outsider who talked his way into the Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-a-kind album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin. The Fate of the Furious (2017) – Charlize Theron’s cyberterrorist turns Dom against his own family in the eighth Fast & Furious outing.

– Charlize Theron’s cyberterrorist turns Dom against his own family in the eighth Fast & Furious outing. Therapy Done Right (2026) Netflix Original – Argentine dark comedy about a psychoanalyst who throws out the rulebook with his patients.

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, October 17th

Alas Roban (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Horror series.

– Horror series. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Popular anime series.

– Popular anime series. Where The Mask Ends (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – C-drama series.

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, October 18th

Extraordinary Attorney Minami (Season 1) – Mana Ashida leads this heartwarming Japanese remake of the hit K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

With Keri Russell, Chris Evans, and Norm Macdonald all landing in the same week, what are you watching first? Let us know in the comments below!