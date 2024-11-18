‘The Equalizer’ Seasons 1-3 Coming to Netflix US in December

Netflix has had a big year picking up licensed titles in the US, with thousands of episodes of titles from some of their biggest competitors dropping onto the service which in recent years had been cut off from them entirely. December 2024 will continue that trend as we’ve learned that the first three seasons of Queen Latifah’s CBS series The Equalizer will join the streamer.

The Equalizer, first premiering on CBS in February 2021, is a reboot of the 1980s series. Queen Latifah plays the role of Robyn McCall, a.k.a. the Equalizer, a former CIA operative who is still a vigilante for justice. The series is midway into its fifth season on CBS and remains one of the most-watched broadcast shows around.

Alongside Latifah in the series are Toy Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. Although the series still pulls in impressive numbers, reviews are mixed at best, with many saying it fails to live up to the heights of the original series by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim.

The first three seasons, consisting of 46 episodes, as it currently stands, will hit Netflix in the United States on December 16th, 2024.

It marks the first time the series has streamed anywhere else in the US beyond Paramount+, which carries most CBS broadcast shows. Netflix isn’t taking over the exclusive rights, however. Paramount+ will remain the main home for The Equalizer going forward. Netflix is essentially offering a set of “taster” seasons in the hopes that viewers will want to continue watching seasons 4 and 5 on its streaming service.

Netflix has made a number of big licenses from CBS in 2024. It managed to get some newer seasons of NCIS (although lost the majority of the earlier seasons) over the summer and has also acquired Fire Country over the summer. Netflix also houses a number of titles from Showtime, another subsidiary of Paramount, including recent pickups Yellowjackets, Your Honor, and Dexter.

Will you be checking out The Equalizer when it makes the jump over to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below. For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout December 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.