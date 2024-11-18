‘Bunk’d’ Season 7 (The Final Season) Confirms Netflix Release Date

Disney Channel’s long-running series Bunk’d has continued to come to Netflix despite the fact that all other series and movies from the network have largely now left Netflix in favor of having a permanent home on Disney+. Season 7, the show’s final season, will be coming to Netflix but only in the United States on December 1st, 2024.

Serving as a spin-off to Jessie, the live-action kids series has been running for almost a decade, with the first batch of episodes releasing all the way back in July 2015. Consisting of 22 episodes, Bunk’d season 7 was announced in late 2023 to be the final season, with Disney Brand Television President Ayo Davis telling Deadline, “With a fantastic cast of characters and hilarious and heartful storylines, it’s no wonder Bunk’d has been one of Disney Channel’s longest-running and successful live-action series.”

In this season, Lou starts a new camp on a ranch in Wyoming with Parker, Destiny, and Noah, who, along with new campers Bill, Winnie, and Jake, have a summer full of fun and new adventures.

Brandilyn Cheah, Gracen Newton, Martin Fajardo, Raini Rodriguez, Zeke Bernier, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie Jr., and Shelby Simmons are among the guest stars this season, which ran from July 2023 through to August 2nd, 2024.

The series remains coming to Netflix through a very old deal. New seasons would arrive on Netflix after they air on Disney Channel, with Netflix then retaining the show for an additional period after the final season. Much like Grey’s Anatomy, which Disney subsidiary ABC licenses, it’s still ongoing, meaning that new episodes keep coming to Netflix, but only in the United States. Season 21 of that show will drop on Netflix US in 2025.

When Will Bunk’d Leave Netflix for Disney+?

With season 7 hitting Netflix, that’ll start the countdown clock on when the series eventually leaves for its natural home of Disney+, where it doesn’t currently stream in the US despite being available globally. Our understanding is that the show will remain on Netflix for another three years, meaning it won’t jump until 2028 at the earliest. We’ll keep you posted once we know more about this.

Are you looking forward to season 7 of Bunk’d coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.