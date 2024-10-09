Netflix News and Previews

‘The Merry Gentlemen’ New Chad Michael Murray Christmas Film Sets November 2024 Release

Netflix's annual Chad Michael Murray movie is headed to the streaming service in November 2024.

Chad Britt The Merry Gentlemen Netflix Christmas Movie November 2024

Image Description: The Merry Gentlemen. (L-R) Chad Michael Murray as Luke and Britt Robertson as Ashley in The Merry Gentlemen. Cr. Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

It’s that time of year again as we prepare for the Holiday season, and it wouldn’t be Christmas on Netflix without another brand holiday rom-com starring Chad Michael Murray. Coming to Netflix in November 2024, here’s everything we know about The Merry Gentlemen on Netflix.

The Merry Gentlemen is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic-comedy Christmas movie directed by Peter Sullivan and written by Marla Sokoloff. Sullivan, Schenck, Barry Barnholtz, and Brian Nolan are movie producers. Hyrbid is the production studio behind the film.

When is The Merry Gentlemen Netflix release date?

Netflix has confirmed that The Merry Gentlemen is coming to Netflix on November 20th, 2024.

What is the plot of The Merry Gentlemen?

To save the Rythm Room, Ashley’s parents’ performing art venue, she enlists the help of some former big-city dancers to perform on stage.

The Merry Gentlemen Netflix Christmas Movie November 2024

Who are the cast members of The Merry Gentlemen?

Britt Robertson plays Ashley. The actress is best known for her role as Casey Newton in Disney’s Tomorrow Land. However, she has starred in several romantic comedies, such as Ask Me Anything, The First Time, and The Space Between Us.

Maria And Britt The Merry Gentlemen Netflix Christmas Movie November 2024

Image Description: The Merry Gentlemen. (L-R) Marla Sokoloff as Marie and Britt Robertson as Ashley in The Merry Gentlemen. Cr. Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

Chad Michael Murray plays Luke. Chad Michael Murray was a teen heartthrob in the 2000s, starring in the series One Tree Hill and movies such as A Cinderella Story and Freaky Friday. He has starred in several straight-to-stream/DVD Christmas movies in recent years, with The Merry Gentlemen his eighth Christmas movie since 2019.

Chad The Merry Gentlemen Netflix Christmas Movie November 2024

Image Description: The Merry Gentlemen. (L-R) Chad Michael Murray as Luke and Hector David Jr. as Ricky in The Merry Gentlemen. Cr. Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

Marla Sokoloff plays Marie. She starred as Wilma in Dude, Where’s My Car? and starred as Lucy Hatcher in 113 episodes of The Practice. Like he co-star, Marla has starred in several seasonal holiday movies over the past several years.

The remaining cast is as follows:

  • Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) as Lily.
  • Michael Gross (Family Ties) as Stan.
  • Maxwell Caulfield Greaw) as Danny.
  • Hector David Jr. (Percy Jackson) as Ricky.
  • Colt Prattes (Dirty Dancing) as Troy.
  • Marc Anthony Samuel (Avenged) as Roger.

Will you be watching The Merry Gentlemen on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Jacob Robinson

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom.

