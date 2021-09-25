‘Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go’ Sets Netflix October 2021 Release Date

More Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to Netflix in the form of the brand new look reboot series which will arrive on Netflix US (other regions to be confirmed) at the end of October 2021.

As you may know, Netflix secured exclusive distribution rights in the US to Thomas & Friends starting in March 2020. It secured them from Nickelodeon for season 23 onwards and additional movies came in May 2020 and season 24 arrived in September 2020.

This new season serves as a reboot for the show which means that Jam Filled Toronto is no longer behind the animation. Instead, it’s being produced by Nelvana and Corus Entertainment.

Cartoon Network carries the broadcast right for Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go.

Season 1 of the show (it’s unclear how many episodes season 1 will consist of) drops on Netflix in the United States on October 29th.

We can’t talk about this new season of Thomas & Friends without mentioning the backlash the new series has gotten. Fans of the show have been taken aback by the new designs and as a result, the series currently holds a 1.7/10 on IMDb.

As Metro reports, many have criticized the designs saying it made their children almost cry and for some, its ruined the franchise for them.

In a press release by Mattel, they go into detail about the change. They cite that it’s been 75 years since the world was first introduced to the iconic train saying that “the [new] show will introduce an entirely new creative approach to Thomas & Friends content. With new art direction, much more physical comedy, and a greater range of character expressiveness, this fast and colorful show is crafted to appeal to contemporary audiences’ sensibilities while maintaining Thomas’ core brand ethos.”

They also introduced four new engines that will feature in the new series including:

Nia has an adventurous spirit. She loves to try new things and visit new places. She hails from Kenya, has traveled more than any of our friends and often has valuable insight into places Thomas has never been.

has an adventurous spirit. She loves to try new things and visit new places. She hails from Kenya, has traveled more than any of our friends and often has valuable insight into places Thomas has never been. Percy is Thomas’ best friend and quite a jokester. He has a lot of hidden courage (that not even he’s aware of!) and will do anything to help his friends.

is Thomas’ best friend and quite a jokester. He has a lot of hidden courage (that not even he’s aware of!) and will do anything to help his friends. Diesel is Thomas’ competitive friend, always trying to one-up Thomas and inadvertently causes trouble for everyone in his quest to be “the real Number One Tank Engine.”

is Thomas’ competitive friend, always trying to one-up Thomas and inadvertently causes trouble for everyone in his quest to be “the real Number One Tank Engine.” Kana is an all-new electric high-speed rail train from Japan. She crackles with electric speed, lets out a sonic whistle and often causes the trees and telephone poles to bend in her wake.

Netflix, who secured the rights to season 25 back in February 2021, will see 104 episodes drop in total as well as two specials.

Are you looking forward Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go joining Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.