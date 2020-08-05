‘Thomas & Friends’ Season 24 Coming to Netflix in September 2020

More episodes of Thomas & Friends are just around the corner for those of you living in the United States. Season 24 will be arriving on Netflix on September 1st, 2020. Let’s take a look at what you can expect and when it’ll be available in other regions.

As you may know, Netflix managed to pick up the license for Thomas & Friends in most regions around the world. It had previously been airing on Nickelodeon before Netflix nabbed the rights and saw season 23 available on March 15th, 2020.

After the March 2020 premiere, we then got an additional two Thomas & Friends movies soon after in May 2020.

For those living in the United States and Canada, you both are currently set to get season 24 available on Netflix on September 1st, 2020.

Before new seasons touchdown on Netflix, they first air on Channel 5 in the United Kingdom.

Season 24 consists of 23 episodes in total. The first episode of season 24 is already available on Netflix in the US as it was a special called The Royal Engine.

When will season 24 be on Netflix in other regions?

Sadly, that’s hard to say. Currently, thanks to Unogs, we know that Netflix has a mixture of seasons streaming depending on where you live.

In the United Kingdom, for example, they got season 22 of Thomas & Friends a month after the US got season 23. If that’s to follow a similar trend, we’ll see season 23 added in either September or October and s24 added further down the line.

Australia on the other hand only has access to season 15 and season 17 at the time of writing.

So, unfortunately, we’re not able to make predictions just because of how strange the release schedule has been so far. We’d suggest using your Netflix app and checking on the coming soon tab for more as and when it’s available.

Are you looking forward to more Thomas & Friends on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.