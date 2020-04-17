New ‘Thomas & Friends’ Movies Coming to Netflix in May 2020

Three new Thomas & Friends movies are lined up for release on Netflix in the United States on May 1st.

As you may have heard, Netflix recently became the exclusive streaming home for Thomas the Tank Engine with the release of season 23 and a couple of movie specials. Now, even more Thomas titles are lined up for release.

Not all regions have gotten Thomas & Friends it’s worth noting. It’s very much dealt with by a region by region basis.

Now over a month after the first batch of new Thomas titles, we’ve got even more lined up for May 2020. You can find a full list of what’s coming to Netflix in May 2020 here.

Here’s a dive into the three new Thomas & Friends titles coming to Netflix on May 1st:

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

“With a technology fair in Sodor, Thomas and the Steam Team tackle a flurry of tasks – but can they complete their deliveries before the grand opening?”

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machiner: World of Tomorrow

“Amid special demonstrations in Sodor, Thomas and the gang worry they’ll be replaced by new inventions until a mission shows how useful they really are.”

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

“An invitation from the Queen sends Thomas and the crew to London as they weave through delays and debacles while racing to a royal celebration.”

Are you looking forward to more Thomas adventures on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.