‘Living’: Bill Nighy Oscar-Nominated Movie Sets Netflix US Release

The British drama movie Living starring Bill Nighy is coming to Netflix in the United States, with the movie set to land on the service in early June 2023.

Based on a screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro and directed by Oliver Hermanus, the feature film follows an English bureaucrat with an icy exterior who begins to soften when a dire prognosis inspires him to change tack and build his legacy.

Alongside Nighy in Living stars Aimee Lou Wood, Tom Burke, and Alex Sharp. It had a limited theatrical release in the US late last year following its initial debut at the Sundance Film Festival. Sony Pictures Classics acquired the US distribution rights.

The movie holds a Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes with a 96% score. Paul Byrnes for the Syndey Morning Herald painted the most vivid picture in his review, concluding, “The film itself is like eating a rich dessert: you marvel at all the constituent parts, but when it’s over, you may have regrets. It is lush and richly textured, like the old colour footage of London that we see in the credits, but just a little pushy.”

Living scooped two Oscar-nomination nods at the recent 95th Academy Awards, with Nighy picking up a Best Actor nomination and a Best Adapted Screenplay nom.

Now via the Sony output deal that includes Sony Pictures Classics titles, it’s headed for Netflix in the US. The deal struck between Netflix in the US, and Sony has seen a score of theatrically released movies from 2022 onwards hit the service.

Sony Pictures Classics have hit the service in a uniform manner like the titles released under Columbia Pictures, however. Only Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, and The Son have come to Netflix thus far, with movies like The Duke, Mothering Sunday, and Compartment No. 6 surprisingly absent.

Netflix US will carry Living from June 5th, 2023.

This will mark the movie’s first time on a streaming video-on-demand service, but it has been available for rent over the past months.

There’s no word on whether other Netflix regions are set to receive Living soon. Given Lionsgate distributes the movie in some territories outside the US. As a result, we cannot currently predict any release schedules for countries like the United Kingdom.

Are you looking forward to watching Living on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below, and for more coming in June 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.