‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Indian Series

Netflix’s newest Hindi Original series follows “an ordinary man’s wild ride through chaos and secrets.” Here’s everything you need to know.

The latest series in Netflix’s growing collection of Original Indian shows is Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper. (The “CA” in the title stands for “Chartered Accountant.”) The show follows a top-performing finance professional’s unusual—and ultimately dangerous—career path.

The darkly comical, suspense-filled ride comes from showrunner Puneet Mishra, who created the award-winning series Mirzapur for Amazon Prime. Mishra shares directing credits on Tribhuvan Mishra with Amrit Raj Gupta. Writers Sumit Purohit, Aarti Raval, and Karan Vyas also contributed to the show.

What is the plot of Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper?

Here’s how Netflix describes the show’s plot:

A banking crisis forces CA topper Tribhuvan Mishra to take up sex work. Will this dual existence alleviate his troubles — or create entirely new ones?



Showrunner Puneet Krishna elaborates on creating the series: “Tribhuvan Mishra’s transformation, driven by desperation and the need to survive, gave us a rich canvas to play with themes of ethics, survival, and those tricky unintended consequences. Writing this series was all about striking the perfect balance between humor and the serious choices he has to make.”

Who is cast in Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper?

Tribhuvan Mishra is played by Manav Kaul, who has a long history with Netflix Originals. He played the lead in the melancholy film Music Teacher and supporting characters in the series Ghoul and The Fame Game. If you’re not into your Bollywood, Kaul also appeared in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. His performance in the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans earned a Best Actor nomination at the 2021 Filmfare OTT Awards.

Kaul’s co-star Tillotama Shome is also something of a Netflix Original regular. In addition to appearances in the anthology film Lust Stories 2 and the series Tooth Pari and Kota Factory, Shome won a Filmfare OTT Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2023 for her role in the series Delhi Crime.

Additional cast members include:

Subhrajyoti Barat

Shweta Basu Prasad

Naina Sareen

Sumit Gulati

Faisal Malik

Shrikant Verma

Jitin Gulati

Yamini Das

Ashok Pathak

Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper releases globally on July 18, 2024.

You can add Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper to your “Remind Me” Netflix queue here.

This is just one Indian series of many Netflix has in the works for 2024 and beyond. You can see more of Netflix’s upcoming TV and movie slate from India here.

Are you excited for Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper? Let us know in the comments below!