Two New ‘The Witcher’ Documentaries Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Two new companion documentaries for The Witcher are headed to Netflix in August 2022.

Both of the new titles are scheduled to hit Netflix on August 23rd, 2022 around the globe.

They’re both Bestiary documentaries that takes a look through the monsters of the world of The Witcher, diving into which ones were featured, their back story, and why they’re such formidable foes.

We’ve previously seen two Bestiary specials drop onto Netflix. The first, titled The Witcher Bestiary Part 1, covered Kikimora and the Striga. Part 2 covered basilisks, dragons, and other beasts. Each was around 10 minutes in length.

The first companion documentary is the Bestiary for the anime movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf which released in 2021.

Titled Nightmare of the Wolf: Bestiary, here’s what you can expect:

“Dig into the dark mythological origins of the many monsters — manticores, wraiths, werewolves and more — stalking “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.””

The second documentary is a companion to The Witcher season 2 looking through all the monsters you saw throughout the second season. Here’s the description for that doc:

“From blood-craving bruxa to forest-dwelling leshy, from wyverns to the Wild Hunt, explore the origins of the beasties prowling Season 2 of The Witcher.”

These documentaries will sit alongside a slew of other companion documentaries and the main series and movies in The World of Witcher collection within the Netflix app.

Of course, the big new Witcher release for Netflix in 2022 will be The Witcher: Blood Origin, which we’ve been hearing will release in December 2022.

Elsewhere, filming continues on season 3 of The Witcher, albeit it has been paused recently due to Henry Cavill contracting COVID-19. No release date has been set for The Witcher season 3.