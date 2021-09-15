‘Violet Evergarden: The Movie’ is Coming to Netflix in October 2021

The end of Violet Evergarden nears with the release of Violet Evergarden: The Movie, which arrives on Netflix in October 2021. We have everything you need to know about Violet Evergarden: The Movie, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Violet Evergarden: The Movie is a Japanese Netflix Original romantic drama movie directed by Taichi Ihidate, and written by Reiko Yoshida. Kyoto Animation is responsible for the incredible animation seen in the series and films.

Fans who haven’t seen the movie yet will be in for a treat. Critics and anime fans have been raving about just how great the movie is. The feature has maintained a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a strong 8.5 on IMDb, and the anime community of MyAnimeList has rated it an 8.9 out of 10.

When is the Violet Evergarden: The Movie Netflix release date?

Fans don’t have to wait much longer, Violet Evergarden: The Movie will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021.

The feature will only be available to stream in select regions, including Netflix US.

What is the plot of Violet Evergarden: The Movie?

Daisy, the granddaughter of Anne Magnolia, finds the letters that were sent to her grandmother on her birthday and becomes curious about the legend of Violet Evergarden, who wrote beautiful letters for her customers. Meanwhile, fifty years in the past, and a letter with the handwriting of Gilbert Bougainvillea, who was believed to be dead, leads Violet to a remote island for a heartfelt reunion.

Who are the cast members of Violet Evergarden: The Movie?

The cast of the anime has returned to reprise their roles for the movie:

Role Japanese Dub Cast Violet Evergarden Yui Ishikawa Gilbert Bougainvillea Daisuke Namikawa Claudia Hodgins Takehito Koyasu Dietfried Bougainvillea Hidenobu Kiuchi Iris Cannary Haruka Tomatsu Benedict Blue Koki Uchiyama Cattleya Baudelaire Aya Endô Erica Brown Minori Chihara Ulysse Kaori Mizuhashi Luca Rina Satô

What is the Violet Evergarden: The Movie runtime?

Anime features typically don’t exceed 100 minutes, but Violet Evergarden: The Movie goes above and beyond with a huge runtime of 140 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

The parental rating in the US is PG-13.

Are you looking forward to the release of Violet Evergarden: The Movie? Let us know in the comments below!