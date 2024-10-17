Netflix News and Previews Virgin River

‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Teaser Trailer Puts Jack and Mel’s Wedding At The Forefront

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Virgin River Season New Teaser Trailer Still

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 605 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

We’re just two months away from returning to Virgin River, and Netflix today released new stills, a new poster, and a teaser trailer with some early first looks at the big wedding, which will be the central focus of the upcoming sixth season. 

If you’re deep into the Virgin River fan communities online, you’ll know that season 5 caught a bit of flak from long-term fans of the show for transitioning away from its primary focus being on Mel & Jack to its more general approach of becoming an ensemble show. This new teaser trailer, at least at first glance, provides some evidence that your cries have been heard, with the minute-long teaser focusing exclusively on the upcoming wedding between the couple. 

“From the moment I set eyes on you, I knew you were special,” Jack says in the opening moments of the new teaser, adding, “And as I’ve fallen deeper in love with you, that’s only grown stronger, and I want to spend the rest of my life making you the happiest woman in the world.” The teaser rounds out with plenty of glimpses of the planning and partying that’s taking place ahead of the big day, with Netflix informing you to “Save the Date” for the show’s release on December 19th, when the show’s new ten episodes will drop all at once. 

The updated synopsis for the new season is as follows, “Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.”

Virgin River N S E R

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 602 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Virgin River N S E R

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 601 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Finally, Netflix dropped the first look at a new poster for the upcoming sixth season.

Virgin River Season Poster

Picture: Netflix

We’ll soon be updating our full preview for the upcoming sixth season of Virgin River in due course, which contains much more info on the new season, including why the episode count dropped, why the show has taken so long to return, and more snippets of info about who’s directing, writing and starring this season too. Are you looking forward to Virgin River season 6? Let us know in the comments. 

More on Virgin River


All Tags:

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' Season 3 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' Season 3 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far
New First Looks for 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Part 2 Released With Three Added to Cast Article Teaser Photo

New First Looks for 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Part 2 Released With Three Added to Cast
'The Fairly Odd Parents: A New Wish' Sets November 2024 Netflix Premiere Article Teaser Photo

'The Fairly Odd Parents: A New Wish' Sets November 2024 Netflix Premiere
'The Electric State': Netflix Movie Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'The Electric State': Netflix Movie Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

Recommended from What's on Netflix

‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Netflix Release Date Confirmed and Everything We Know So Far

‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Netflix Release Date Confirmed and Everything We Know So Far

What The New Episode Titles Tell Us About ‘Virgin River’ Season 6

What The New Episode Titles Tell Us About ‘Virgin River’ Season 6

Everything We Know About The ‘Virgin River’ Spin-off Series So Far

Everything We Know About The ‘Virgin River’ Spin-off Series So Far

New Anime on Netflix in November 2024

New Anime on Netflix in November 2024