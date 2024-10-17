‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Teaser Trailer Puts Jack and Mel’s Wedding At The Forefront

We’re just two months away from returning to Virgin River, and Netflix today released new stills, a new poster, and a teaser trailer with some early first looks at the big wedding, which will be the central focus of the upcoming sixth season.

If you’re deep into the Virgin River fan communities online, you’ll know that season 5 caught a bit of flak from long-term fans of the show for transitioning away from its primary focus being on Mel & Jack to its more general approach of becoming an ensemble show. This new teaser trailer, at least at first glance, provides some evidence that your cries have been heard, with the minute-long teaser focusing exclusively on the upcoming wedding between the couple.

“From the moment I set eyes on you, I knew you were special,” Jack says in the opening moments of the new teaser, adding, “And as I’ve fallen deeper in love with you, that’s only grown stronger, and I want to spend the rest of my life making you the happiest woman in the world.” The teaser rounds out with plenty of glimpses of the planning and partying that’s taking place ahead of the big day, with Netflix informing you to “Save the Date” for the show’s release on December 19th, when the show’s new ten episodes will drop all at once.

The updated synopsis for the new season is as follows, “Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.”

Finally, Netflix dropped the first look at a new poster for the upcoming sixth season.

We'll soon be updating our full preview for the upcoming sixth season of Virgin River in due course, which contains much more info on the new season, including why the episode count dropped, why the show has taken so long to return, and more snippets of info about who's directing, writing and starring this season too.