New First Looks for ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 2 Released With Three Added to Cast

Part 2 lands on Netflix in mid-November with part 3 expected on February 13th, 2025.

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Martin Kove as John Kreese, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Lewis Tan, Patrick Luwis, and Rayna Vallandingham have been announced by Deadline to join the cast for Cobra Kai season 6 part 2. This is the second of three parts concluding Netflix’s Karate Kid continuation series. In addition, Netflix has released eight new pictures from the upcoming episodes. 

Today’s reveals for the next batch of episodes opened with the announcement of three new names joining the dojo. Lewis Tan (Deadpool v. Wolverine, Mortal Kombat) will play Sensei Wolf in the new episodes, Patrick Luwis (Rebel Moon) will play Axel Kovacevic, and newcomer Rayna Vallandingham will play Zara Malik.

Netflix also dropped a new synopsis for the upcoming second season reading, “At the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do faces new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions — can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?”

Hayden Schlossberg also teases the new season, saying, “The first thing that you’re going to notice is we’re not in the Valley anymore. It’s a totally different environment. The competitive space is different from previous All Valley tournaments. There’s no crowd watching. This is a karate temple that they’re going to, where the only people in attendance are black belts or karate masters.”

Netflix’s somewhat controversial decision to chop up the final season into three parts hasn’t gone down well with all fans. Following the release of part 1 in September, you’ll find numerous forum postings, and people on social media have discussed their displeasure with the decision. That’s been reflected in the viewership for season 6 thus far, too, with viewing numbers well down on seasons prior

Let’s take a look at all of those brand-new pictures for the upcoming second season, which will be comprised of episodes 6 through 10. 

Cob Unit R

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso, Owen Morgan as Bert, Nathaniel Oh as Nate in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cob Unit R

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Oona O’Brien as Devon, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Jacob Bertrand as Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai N S Rc

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Brandon H. Lee as Kwon, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun, Daniel Kim as Yoon in Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai N S Rc

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun in Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Cob Unit R

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cob Unit R

Cobra Kai. Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cob Unit R

Cobra Kai. Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Are you looking forward to the next batch of Cobra Kai coming on November 15th? Let us know in the comments. As mentioned, Netflix hasn’t confirmed the date for what they’re dubbing “The Finale Event” coming in 2025, but we’re hearing that February 13th is currently the working date for the final batch. 

