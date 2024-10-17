New First Looks for ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 2 Released With Three Added to Cast

Lewis Tan, Patrick Luwis, and Rayna Vallandingham have been announced by Deadline to join the cast for Cobra Kai season 6 part 2. This is the second of three parts concluding Netflix’s Karate Kid continuation series. In addition, Netflix has released eight new pictures from the upcoming episodes.

Today’s reveals for the next batch of episodes opened with the announcement of three new names joining the dojo. Lewis Tan (Deadpool v. Wolverine, Mortal Kombat) will play Sensei Wolf in the new episodes, Patrick Luwis (Rebel Moon) will play Axel Kovacevic, and newcomer Rayna Vallandingham will play Zara Malik.

Netflix also dropped a new synopsis for the upcoming second season reading, “At the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do faces new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions — can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?”

Hayden Schlossberg also teases the new season, saying, “The first thing that you’re going to notice is we’re not in the Valley anymore. It’s a totally different environment. The competitive space is different from previous All Valley tournaments. There’s no crowd watching. This is a karate temple that they’re going to, where the only people in attendance are black belts or karate masters.”

Netflix’s somewhat controversial decision to chop up the final season into three parts hasn’t gone down well with all fans. Following the release of part 1 in September, you’ll find numerous forum postings, and people on social media have discussed their displeasure with the decision. That’s been reflected in the viewership for season 6 thus far, too, with viewing numbers well down on seasons prior.

Let’s take a look at all of those brand-new pictures for the upcoming second season, which will be comprised of episodes 6 through 10.

Are you looking forward to the next batch of Cobra Kai coming on November 15th? Let us know in the comments. As mentioned, Netflix hasn’t confirmed the date for what they’re dubbing “The Finale Event” coming in 2025, but we’re hearing that February 13th is currently the working date for the final batch.