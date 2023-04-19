We’ve Cracked the Code! ‘Lupin’ Part 3 to Debut on Netflix in October 2023

Netflix has been teasing that the release date for Lupin is hidden in plain sight in recent days, and thanks to some due diligence on our end, we’ve cracked the code and can reveal that Netflix plans to release season 3 in early October 2023.

As a quick reminder, here’s the plot for the upcoming third entry in Lupin:

“Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can’t stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.”

Numerous European Netflix accounts began teasing that the release date is out there in the open. Numerous billboards across the continent are teasing the return. Netflix Germany even Tweeted that they (translated into English), “Actually, we wanted to share the release date of Lupine Part 3 with you here, but apparently someone had other plans…”

How we know Lupin Season 3 is coming to Netflix in October 2023

The clues for the code actually lay within the Netflix interface itself, with avatars recently updated for Lupin to have numbers overlayed on the various avatars associated with the show. I first noticed this a few days ago because my Nan has the dog profile picture but didn’t think much of it until more recently.

So assuming two of the numbers represent the year, “23,” that leaves the numbers “1”, “0”, “5”, “0,” and the “!”.

Given that there’s no word of the show coming back as soon as May (05), with most reports and speculation suggesting a fall 2023 release, we’re left with “05/10/23!”.

Therefore we’ve cracked the code and Lupin will return for season 3 on October 5th, 2023.

We reached out to Netflix for comment but have yet to hear back.

We’ll have a full preview of everything we know about the upcoming third part of Lupin, but until then, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to Lupin returning for season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.