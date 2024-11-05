What Differences Can We Expect from Raw and Smackdown on Netflix?

As Netflix and the WWE enter a fascinating new era and partnership, one of the significant differences we’ll see is that Raw will air exclusively on a streaming service for the first time in its history; meanwhile, Smackdown will remain on the USA Network. So, what differences can we expect to see?

Exciting times are ahead for the WWE as Raw makes its way to Netflix exclusively in January 2025. We already hope to see plenty of bold new changes, but how will Raw set itself apart from rivals Smackdown?

With fewer restrictions, will Raw be unshackled? Will we see the return of mature content like the late 90s? Will this push Raw and Smackdown to bold new heights and reignite the brand rivalry that fans loved throughout the 2000s? Let’s find out.

Runtimes

On July 23rd, 2012, Raw switched to a permanent three-hour format on the USA Network. Still, as the clock was winding down on Raw’s time on the USA Network before its move to Netflix, a short-term deal was signed between the WWE and USA Network to continue airing the series for the remainder of 2024. However, the new short-term deal included Raw, reducing its runtime from three hours to two.

Meanwhile, Smackdown, which recently returned to the USA Network after spending four years on FOX, received an increased runtime from two to three hours. However, this three-hour format is only temporary, and from mid-May 2025 onwards, the show will return to two hours.

It remains unclear if Raw will return to the three-format, but recent reports have suggested that the show will have a runtime of at least two hours and will be “closer to three.” This means that without network restrictions, Raw can run as long as each show is needed.

Ad breaks (or lack thereof) will impact matches

Wrestling fans will be used to the number of ad breaks that feature extensively throughout Raw and Smackdown. While fans are used to this, ad breaks often cut into the action and happen frequently throughout wrestling matches. During an ad break, the pace of a wrestling match will slow down significantly, where those in attendance are expected to see the wrestlers going backward and forward with various rest holds such as headlocks and submission maneuvers.

However, Raw will be streamed exclusively on a network that doesn’t run ads for its standard and premium subscribers. This means, for the first time in Raw’s history, that ad breaks won’t interrupt the action. In theory, this would mean there will be fewer opportunities or certainly less of a need for wrestlers to use rest holds to drag out the length of a match. How this will impact the length of the average wrestling match remains to be seen. Still, it will present an excellent opportunity for the talented wrestlers on Raw to showcase more intense and fast-paced matches than previously seen when the promotion was on the USA Network.

As for Smackdown, the promotion will remain on the USA Network, which means audiences outside of the US streaming exclusively on Netflix will likely see a noticeable difference in the intensity and pace of matches between Raw and Smackdown.

Raw will be more mature

As Raw will be on Netflix, a streaming service, this offers a lot more opportunity to explore more mature content as it will no longer have the restrictions of network television.

We are not suggesting that Raw will immediately move to an R rating or even a mature rating. However, it does offer the creative team and the wrestlers the opportunity to explore themes not seen since the Attitude Era. Some easy examples are swearing and not shying away from the crowd, getting involved with chants containing swear words, the use of blading, and allowing blood to be shown on screen. There are also more mature themes we could see in the storytelling.

Given the lengths the WWE has gone to distance itself from the era where female wrestlers and on-screen personalities were heavily sexualized and exploited, we aren’t expecting risqué content anytime soon.

Will Raw be better than Smackdown?

That remains to be seen. But given what Raw does offer its audience—no ad breaks, more mature content, and a two-hour runtime—it’s hard not to see Raw returning to being the most popular brand in the WWE.

As the saying goes, the tide rises all boats. So, the more successful Raw is on Netflix, we’d like to think that Smackdown will go above and beyond to give its audience an equally compelling show.

Exciting times are ahead for the WWE and Netflix.

How will this impact viewership?

As of the third quarter 2024, Netflix has around 282.7 million paid subscribers worldwide. The US has 66.7 million Netflix subscribers, making up nearly a quarter of the entire subscriber base.

Domestically and globally, Raw’s move to Netflix presents a chance to grow the product dramatically. The streaming service releases weekly viewing figures for its global top ten lists, and from January 2025 onwards, we’d expect Raw to be near a permanent fixture in the top ten list.

At the time of writing, Smackdown is currently the most popular of the two brands and continues to beat Raw in the Nielsen ratings. However, Netflix has a working relationship with Nielsen, so Raw’s move to the streaming service shouldn’t impact the company’s ability to report on Raw’s ratings. Smackdown is not available on Netflix in the US, so it won’t be surprising to see the show lag behind RAW in the global top ten list.

At the very least, we expect millions of current, new, and returning fans to flock to Netflix to check out Raw new look. This means Smackdown’s dominance in the ratings won’t continue for much longer.

What do your thoughts? What changes do you think we’ll see on Raw on Netflix compared to Smackdown? Let us know in the comments below!