What Time Will ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Release on Netflix?

Fan-favorite feel-good series Virgin River is back after what will be nearly a year and a half hiatus. If you’re looking to catch the new episodes as soon as they go live, here’s your release time guide for watching the new season.

We’ve not been able to watch the new season (we’ll be watching alongside you guys!), but we’ve heard some rather controversial story decisions that further diverge from the original source material may be afoot. That’s on top of the seemingly controversial statements made by some cast members about the hopes of the show becoming more inclusive and diverse in future seasons. We’ll have to see what response comes online in the days and weeks to come.

What can you expect from the new season? We’ve got a lot more in our full preview for Virgin River season 5, but Netflix has provided the brushstrokes of what is going to be occurring in the next season:

“Season Five of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart.”

Release Time for Virgin River Season 5

As we’ve covered numerous times before, Netflix adds its Originals to the service simultaneously around the world, which is the same way most streamers do it (except Disney now trialing a new method of adding during US prime time) and as a result, if you’re in the Americas, you’ll need to stay awake or get an early night to watch the new episodes. Those in Europe will be able to watch in the morning and those East of Europe in Asia and Australia for instance will be able to watch before bedtime.

Here’s a breakdown of all the timezones and when the new season will stream:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT) British Summer Time (BST) – Netflix UK 08:00 AM (GMT+1) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3) Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8) Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)

If the time above has passed and you’re still not seeing Virgin River season 5 streaming yet, Netflix advises that “You may need to refresh your browser, reload the Netflix app, or restart your device and relaunch Netflix to watch a newly released title.”

More Virgin River Episodes Coming in November 2023

Once you’re done with Virgin River season 5, part 1, you’ll only have a matter of a few months for two additional episodes to hit Netflix.

As we’ve covered, one of these episodes will be set over Christmas, with one of the episodes titled Father Christmas and the other The More the Merrier.

Once that’s done, even more Virgin River is on the way, but it won’t be for some time. Unlike prior seasons that have began production quickly, that’s not the case with Virgin River season 6, which is currently one of the Netflix shows unable to film due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Are you looking forward to the new batch of episodes of VR on Netflix? Let us know down below.