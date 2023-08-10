Guns & Gulaabs: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Indian Series

Netflix is about to release one of its biggest Hindi series to date, from two of India’s most in-demand directors. Here’s what we know about Guns & Gulaabs so far.

Guns & Gulaabs (“Guns & Roses“) is part of a multi-year creative partnership between Netflix and directing duo Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. — better known as Raj & DK — that was announced last year.

Raj & DK started their filmmaking career with features that blended genres, from the zombie-comedy Go Goa Gone to the underrated action comedy A Gentleman. To understand their comic sensibilities, check out the 2018 horror comedy Stree on Netflix, which the duo wrote and produced (but did not direct).

The creative pair hit the big time when they partnered with Amazon Prime Video to make some of the streamer’s most popular Indian series, including the dark comedy about counterfeiters Farzi and the spy thriller The Family Man, which is poised to return for a third season. Amazon is so confident in Raj & DK that they’ve tapped the duo to helm the Indian spin-off of the Russo brothers’ spy series Citadel.

Suman Kumar contributed to the script alongside Raj & DK.

Netflix first unveiled the project in January 2022, with D2R Films serving as the production company behind the series. Filming took place in Spring 2022 through to the Summer.

What’s the plot of Guns & Gulaabs?

Here’s how Netflix describes the new series:

Immersed in the ‘90s, Guns & Gulaabs paints a wild, wild world in cinemascope where a high stakes deal unfolds. Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the Netflix series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts.

Who is cast in Guns & Gulaabs?

The ensemble includes Netflix Original veteran Rajkummar Rao (Ludo and Monica, O My Darling), multilingual leading man Dulquer Salmaan (Kurup and The Zoya Factor), BAFTA nominee Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger and Leila), terrific character actor Gulshan Devaiah (Ghost Stories and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota), and the late, great Satish Kaushik (Thar) in one of his final performances.

What’s the release date for Guns & Gulaabs?

Guns & Gulaabs debuts on Netflix globally on August 18, 2023.

Are you excited to watch Guns & Gulaabs? Let us know in the comments below!