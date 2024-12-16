Netflix News

'Man vs. Baby': Rowan Atkinson Sets Follow-up Series at Netflix After 'Man vs. Bee'

The actor is best known for his characters like Mr. Bean and Johnny English.

Picture: Netflix

Picture: Netflix

They may have been one-and-done for Man vs. Bee, but Netflix wasn’t one-and-done with Rowan Atkinson. The streamer announced today that filming has begun on a follow-up series, Man vs. Baby

First released in May 2022, Man vs. Bee saw the actor who has been a British icon for decades now playing the role of Trevor, who across four episodes went to war with a cunning bee as he housesat a posh mansion. 

The return of Atkinson to Netflix is somewhat surprising, given that The Sun first reported in 2023 that Netflix had axed the show. Following its release, the show spent two weeks in the global top 10s, attracting 43.61 million hours of TV watching. The Netflix Engagement Reports suggest the show gathered 11.6 million views between January 2023 and June 2024. 

“We’re expecting chaos. Man vs. Baby is now in production!” Netflix UK announced on social media this morning. The announcement included four Photoshopped pictures featuring crude cutouts of Rowan Atkinson’s face, which were applied to various Netflix UK shows and movies from the past few years. In these pictures, his character interacts with babies. Fool Me OnceSex Education, and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget were among the titles parodied. 

Atkinson returns to the role of Trevor, but rather than battling a bee while housesitting, he’ll be babysitting. Will this baby prove to be an even bigger pain? 

Atkinson serves as co-creator of the new series alongside Will Davies, with David Kerr directing. 

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. “Chick off the old block.” (L-R) Bunty (Imelda Staunton), Mac (Lynn Ferguson), Rocky (Zachary Levi), Molly (Bella Ramsey), Ginger (Thandiwe Newton), Fowler (David Bradley), and Babs (Jane Horrocks) in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Sex Education Season 4 (L to R) Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn and Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn in Sex Education Season 4. Cr. Thomas Wood/Netflix © 2023 – WSP00509.arw

Fool Me Once. Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern and Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett in Fool Me Once. Cr. Matt SquireNetflix © 2023

Are you happy to hear that Rowan Atkinson is back at Netflix? Let us know in the comments. 

