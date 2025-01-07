‘Finding Her Edge’: New Teen Series Based on Jennifer Iacopelli’s Novel Headed to Netflix

Family Channel and Netflix are teaming up for a new live-action project from WildBrain. The project will first air on Family Channel before heading to Netflix exclusively in all international territories. Eight episodes will make up season 1, with production due to start next month in February 2025. A release window has yet to be announced.

Released in February 2022, Finding Her Edge is the fourth major solo novel by writer Jennifer Iacopelli, following the two Outer Banks Tennis Academy novels Game. Set. Match. and Losing at Love and the 2020 YA story Break the Fall. Per GoodReads, the novel is aimed at fans of Emma Lord and Abbi Glines and described as a “swoony, romantic” novel that follows “elite ice dancer Adriana Russo as she finds herself drawn to both her old dance partner and her new one.”



The series will be a faithful adaptation of the book that’s said to be inspired by Jane Austen’s seminal work Persuasion (adapted multiple times at Netflix in the past!). Here’s the official synopsis:

“The series follows the three Russo sisters, heirs to a struggling figure skating dynasty. As middle sister, seventeen-year-old Adriana trains for the World Championships with new partner Brayden, while still harbouring feelings for her first love and former partner, Freddie. Her life becomes complicated when she and Brayden pretend to be a couple off the ice so they can land a sponsorship to keep the financially struggling Russo rink afloat.”

Geek Girl (the Netflix series that was released in 2024) executive producer Jeff Norton is set to serve as showrunner on the new series, which has other credits, including The Small Hand (Ghost Story) and Trucktown. Norton wrote via a press release, “I’m thrilled to work with WildBrain to bring Jennifer Iacopelli’s wonderful novel to the screen, a story that celebrates the pursuit of excellence while exploring the highs and lows of Austen-inspired romance.”

Reacting to the news on X, the novel’s author said, “After 13 years in publishing and nearly a quarter of that somehow keeping the ultimate vague author secret, I finally get to announce that FINDING HER EDGE is going to be adapted for TV! All the figure skating drama you could want are coming to Netflix and Family Channel!”

In a press release, Stephanie Betts, Executive Vice President of Content Creation at WildBrain, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and Family Channel on this terrific new series. Finding Her Edge is both modern and timeless and a perfect addition to our robust offering of original Canadian live-action series. It’s great also to be working with Jeff Norton as we continue our commitment to producing best-in-class content for Canadians with strong appeal for international audiences.”

This marks the latest collaboration between WildBrain and Netflix, with the pair having previously worked on live-action projects like Degrassi: Next Class, Teletubbies, and I Woke Up A Vampire, plus animated projects like Sonic Prime and Carmen Sandiego, among others.

The series will arrive on Netflix Canada after the show airs on Family Channel in a carved-out second window. The series will be labeled as a Netflix Original in all other territories.

The Canadian Press was the first to report the news.

Are you excited for the new ice-skating teen series coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.