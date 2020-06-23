What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What's New on Netflix United Kingdom (UK) > What’s New on Netflix UK: June 23rd, 2020

What’s New on Netflix UK: June 23rd, 2020

by @JRobinsonWoN on June 23, 2020, 5:04 am EST

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything is now available to stream on Netflix UK

It’s another quiet Tuesday on Netflix UK today with only one new addition to the library. But, we could all do with a laugh, and American comedian Eric Andre is bringing that and more with his latest stand up special! Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for June 23rd, 2020.

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (2020) N

Director: Eric Notarnicola
Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 51 Minutes

How could Netflix do this? Eric Andre is back and as wild as ever. In his most wild Stand Up comedy to date, this uncensored special is too hot for TV!

 

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: June 23rd, 2020

  • American Anarchist (2016)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 23rd, 2020

The Sinner retains its spot at the top of the UK’s most popular TV series.

What have you been watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!

