What’s New on Netflix UK: June 23rd, 2020

It’s another quiet Tuesday on Netflix UK today with only one new addition to the library. But, we could all do with a laugh, and American comedian Eric Andre is bringing that and more with his latest stand up special! Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for June 23rd, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlights on Netflix UK today:

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (2020) N

Director: Eric Notarnicola

Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 51 Minutes

How could Netflix do this? Eric Andre is back and as wild as ever. In his most wild Stand Up comedy to date, this uncensored special is too hot for TV!

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 23rd, 2020

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: June 23rd, 2020

American Anarchist (2016)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 23rd, 2020

The Sinner retains its spot at the top of the UK’s most popular TV series.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK: June 23rd, 2020 1. The Sinner

2. Rick and Morty

3. Floor is Lava

4. The Order

5. Shameless

6. White Lines

7. RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

8. 13 Reasons Why

9. The Woods

10. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 23, 2020

