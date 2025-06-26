What’s Coming to Netflix UK in July 2025: ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘1923’ & ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

July is going to be a jam-packed month of great new arrivals on Netflix UK, featuring brand-new comedy shows like Too Much and Leanne. We’ll also see the return of Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore in the long-awaited sequel, as well as plenty of licensed titles, including Oppenheimer, Minority Report, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK TBD

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 1st, 2025

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Season 1) – Emma Myers stars as Pip Fitz-AMobi, a crime-solving teenage girl uncovering the dark secrets of her small town.

– Emma Myers stars as Pip Fitz-AMobi, a crime-solving teenage girl uncovering the dark secrets of her small town. Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers (Limited Series) N – Documentary focused on the international manhunt for the terrorists behind the 7/7 bombings of the London underground in 2005.

– Documentary focused on the international manhunt for the terrorists behind the 7/7 bombings of the London underground in 2005. Blue Jean (2022) – Rosy McEwan stars as Jean Newman, a gay teacher in 1988 who has hidden her sexuality, but is pushed to the brink when one of her students threatens to expose her.

– Rosy McEwan stars as Jean Newman, a gay teacher in 1988 who has hidden her sexuality, but is pushed to the brink when one of her students threatens to expose her. Departure (Season 3) – Canadian thriller centered on an investigation into the disappearance of Flight 716, which mysteriously vanished on its journey over the Atlantic Ocean.

– Canadian thriller centered on an investigation into the disappearance of Flight 716, which mysteriously vanished on its journey over the Atlantic Ocean. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) – Hunger Games prequel centered on the rise of President Snow, who, as a young man, was a mentor in the 10th Hunger Games, where he would meet the charismatic Lucy Gray Baird, one of the tributes of District 12.

Minority Report (2002) – Tom Cruise stars in Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi crime thriller as John, who works for the pre-crime police, who stop crimes before they take place. However, John finds himself on the run when he is framed for a future murder.

– Tom Cruise stars in Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi crime thriller as John, who works for the pre-crime police, who stop crimes before they take place. However, John finds himself on the run when he is framed for a future murder. Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (2025) N – Documentary centered on America’s obsession with major fashion brands.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 2nd, 2025

The Old Guard 2 (2025) N – Superhero sequel with Charlize Theron as Andy, one of several immortal warriors whose duty is to safeguard humanity, but their resolve is pushed to the limit when new foes and a long-lost immortal resurface.

– Superhero sequel with Charlize Theron as Andy, one of several immortal warriors whose duty is to safeguard humanity, but their resolve is pushed to the limit when new foes and a long-lost immortal resurface. Tour de France: Unchained (Season 3) N – Sports documentary centered on the professional cyclists who take part in the biggest race of the year, the Tour de France.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 3rd, 2025

Dan Da Dan (Season 2) N – Japanese anime series that sees a boy who believes in the paranormal, and a girl in the occult, attempt to prove the other wrong, only to have both worlds collide in dramatic fashion.

– Japanese anime series that sees a boy who believes in the paranormal, and a girl in the occult, attempt to prove the other wrong, only to have both worlds collide in dramatic fashion. The Sandman (Season 2 Part 1) N – Adapted from the beloved comic, The Sandman is centered on Morpheus, the god of dreams, and one of the seven Endless, who escapes after almost 100 years of imprisonment, and sets out to restore order in his realm.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 4th, 2025

All the Sharks (Season 1) N – Reality competition and nature series that will see 4 shark experts traverse the Earth’s oceans to find the most elusive shark species.

– Reality competition and nature series that will see 4 shark experts traverse the Earth’s oceans to find the most elusive shark species. Complicit (2013) – Thriller starring David Oyelowo as Edward, an MI5 officer on a mission to stop another potential 7/7 terror attack, but lacks the evidence to prosecute the suspect, Waleed.

– Thriller starring David Oyelowo as Edward, an MI5 officer on a mission to stop another potential 7/7 terror attack, but lacks the evidence to prosecute the suspect, Waleed. The Starling Girl (2023) – Eliza Scanlen stars as Jem Starling, a teenager struggling to find her place in a Christian fundamentalist community, but when the charismatic youth pastor Owens returns to the church, everything changes.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 5th, 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died (Season 1) N – Japanese anime centered on two best friends, Yoshiki and Hikaru, but the latter becomes suspicious that something has happened to his best friend, after Hikaru goes missing, and returns, and is nothing like his childhood friend.

We Live in Time (2024) – Romantic drama starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh as Tobias and Almut, who, after falling in love and building their dream, have their relationship put to the test after a painful truth is revealed.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 7th, 2025

Honest Thief (2020) – Liam Neeson stars as Tom Dolan, a notorious bank robber who has a change of heart and attempts to turn himself in, but is double-crossed by two FBI agents.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 8th, 2025

Better Late Than Single (Season 1) N – South Korean reality dating series.

– South Korean reality dating series. The Cancer Conflict (2021) – Cancer documentary and those who suffer from it, choosing to go with official medication or taking the risk with home remedies.

– Cancer documentary and those who suffer from it, choosing to go with official medication or taking the risk with home remedies. Nate Jackson: Super Funny (2025) N – Stand up comedy special.

– Stand up comedy special. Quarterback (Season 2) N – Sports documentary following three starting QBs of the NFL, Kirk Cousins, Joe Burrow, and Jared Goff, across the 2024 season.

– Sports documentary following three starting QBs of the NFL, Kirk Cousins, Joe Burrow, and Jared Goff, across the 2024 season. Trainwreck: The Real Project X (2025) N – Documentary on the disaster that was a Dutch teen’s party invite that went public on Facebook, only for thousands of people to show up at their door.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 9th, 2025

1923 (Season 1) – Yellowstone prequel set in the 1920s with Harrison Ford starring as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton.

Building the Band (Season 1) N – Reality competition series which sees 50 contestants, form bands with complete strangers as they decide on a look, sound, and style as they go head to head against other impromptu bands.

– Reality competition series which sees 50 contestants, form bands with complete strangers as they decide on a look, sound, and style as they go head to head against other impromptu bands. The Gringo Hunters (2025) N – Mexican crime drama centered on an elite Mexican police unit that hunt down fugitives, in particular Americans who have fled to Mexico.

– Mexican crime drama centered on an elite Mexican police unit that hunt down fugitives, in particular Americans who have fled to Mexico. The Paradise of Thorns (2024) – Thai thriller centered on Thongkam, who, after the death of his partner Sek, must fight Sek’s family for the rights to his durian farm, after the family swoop in to steal it due to a lack of legal marriage recognition.

– Thai thriller centered on Thongkam, who, after the death of his partner Sek, must fight Sek’s family for the rights to his durian farm, after the family swoop in to steal it due to a lack of legal marriage recognition. Under a Dark Sun (2025) N – French crime thriller.

– French crime thriller. Ziam (2025) N – Thai Zombie horror that sees a Muay Thai fighter traverse across his city to save his beloved, who is a nurse at an overrun hospital.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 10th, 2025

7 Bears (Season 1) N – French animated series.

– French animated series. A Brother and 7 Siblings (2024) – Indonesian family drama.

– Indonesian family drama. Brick (2025) N – German sci-fi drama centred on a couple, who are forced to team up with their neighbors to escape from their apartment building after they find themselves surrounded by a mysterious brick wall.

– German sci-fi drama centred on a couple, who are forced to team up with their neighbors to escape from their apartment building after they find themselves surrounded by a mysterious brick wall. Leviathan (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series set in 1914, as the world is on the brink of a world war.

– Japanese anime series set in 1914, as the world is on the brink of a world war. My Love Will Make You Disappear (2025) – Filipino rom-com.

– Filipino rom-com. Off Road (Season 1) N – Reality television series.

– Reality television series. Sneaky Pete (3 Seasons) – American crime comedy series starring Giovanni Ribisi as Marius, who, on the run from a gangster, assumes the identity of his prison cellmate, and reunites with Peter’s estranged family, dragging him into a world just as dangerous as the one he’s attempting to escape.

– American crime comedy series starring Giovanni Ribisi as Marius, who, on the run from a gangster, assumes the identity of his prison cellmate, and reunites with Peter’s estranged family, dragging him into a world just as dangerous as the one he’s attempting to escape. Too Much (Season 1) N – New comedy series from Lena Dunham centered on New York workaholic Jessica, played by Megan Stalter, who moves to London after a breakup. She intends to be alone, but after meeting Felix, her outlook on life changes, as she considers finding love once more.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 11th, 2025

Aap Jaisa Koi (2025) N – Hindi film.

– Hindi film. Almost Cops (2025) N – Dutch action comedy focused on a special investigator who, in order to find the killer in his case, is forced to team up with a reckless detective who was previously demoted.

– Dutch action comedy focused on a special investigator who, in order to find the killer in his case, is forced to team up with a reckless detective who was previously demoted. Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 (Live) N – A live boxing event which will see an all-women’s card as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano go head to head for the third time.

Madea’s Destination Wedding (2025) N – Comedy with Tyler Perry directing and returning as his iconic character of Madea.

– Comedy with Tyler Perry directing and returning as his iconic character of Madea. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023) – Romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 12th, 2025

Oppenheimer (2023) – Biographical drama directed by Christopher Nolan, and starring Cillian Murphy as Robert J. Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the Manhattan Project, the USA’s attempt at developing a nuclear bomb before Germany in WW2.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 13th, 2025

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series centered on a girl and boy who come from different backgrounds, but are drawn together, developing a deep connection.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 14th, 2025

Apocalypse in the Tropics (Season 1) N – Documentary on the evangelical movement of Brazil, and how it led to the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro.

– Documentary on the evangelical movement of Brazil, and how it led to the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro. Sakamoto Days (Season 2) N – Return of the weekly Japanese anime series centered on a retired assassin who will stop at nothing to protect his family and life as a convenience store owner.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 15th, 2025

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy (2025) N – Documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 16th, 2025

Amy Bradley Is Missing (Season 1) N – True crime documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 17th, 2025

Catalog (Season 1) N – Arabic comedy.

– Arabic comedy. Community Squad (Season 2) N – Spanish comedy series.

– Spanish comedy series. UNTAMED (Season 1) N – Western crime drama starring Eric Bana as a National Parks Service agent investigating a murder in a National Park.

– Western crime drama starring Eric Bana as a National Parks Service agent investigating a murder in a National Park. The Vince Staples Show (Season 2) N – Comedy series starring Vince Staples as himself.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 18th, 2025

Almost Family (2025) N – Portuguese comedy.

– Portuguese comedy. Delirium (Limited Series) N – Spanish thriller series.

– Spanish thriller series. Red Riding Trilogy (2009) – British TV-movie drama trilogy.

– British TV-movie drama trilogy. Superstar (Season 1) N – Spanish drama starring Ingrid García Jonsson as Yurena, and her transition into the pop icon Tamara.

Wall to Wall (2025) N – Korean drama starring Kang Ha Neul as U Sung, who has achieved his lifelong dream of owning his own home. However, his dream soon turns to nightmares when a strange sound emanates from the walls, leading to confrontations with his neighbors.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 21st, 2025

The Hunting Wives (Season 1) N – Thriller starring Brittany Snow as Sophie O’Neil, who, after moving to East Texas, becomes consumed by seduction, obsession, and murder after falling for the socialite Margo’s charms.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 22nd, 2025

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (2025) N – Documentary on the controversy of a 2010 Lifetime series about soccer moms.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 23rd, 2025

Critical: Between Life and Death (Limited Series) N – Medical documentary with the camera team spending 21 days and over the shoulder of London’s best surgeons.

– Medical documentary with the camera team spending 21 days and over the shoulder of London’s best surgeons. Letters from the Past (Season 1) N – Turkish drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 24th, 2025

A Normal Woman (2025) N – Indonesian thriller.

– Indonesian thriller. Hitmakers (Season 1) N – Musical docu-reality series.

– Musical docu-reality series. My Melody & Kuromi (Season 1) N – Japanese stop-motion anime series celebrating 50 years of My Melody.

– Japanese stop-motion anime series celebrating 50 years of My Melody. The Sandman (Season 1 Part 2) N – The second half of the final season of The Sandman.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 25th, 2025

Happy Gilmore 2 (2025) N – The long-awaited sequel that will see Adam Sandler return as the iconic Happy Gilmore, as he returns to the golf course to pay for his daughter Vienna’s ballet school.

Trigger (Season 1) N – South Korean thriller centered on a cop, and an arms dealer determined to end the growing number of illegal arms entering the country.

– South Korean thriller centered on a cop, and an arms dealer determined to end the growing number of illegal arms entering the country. The Winning Try (Season 1) N – New weekly K-drama series starring Yoon Kye Sang and Im Se Mi.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 29th, 2025

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (Season 1) N – Documentary on the social media phenomenon that saw a group of like-minded individuals rally together in the Nevada desert to storm a mysterious USA military base.

– Documentary on the social media phenomenon that saw a group of like-minded individuals rally together in the Nevada desert to storm a mysterious USA military base. WWE: Unreal (Season 1) N – Sports documentary centered on the writing team of the world’s biggest wrestling promotion, the WWE.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 30th, 2025

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes (2025) N – Crime documentary focused on David Berkowitz, the infamous Son of Sam serial killer who terrorized New York City in the 1970s.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 31st, 2025

An Honest Life (2025) N – Swedish thriller.

– Swedish thriller. Glass Heart (Season 1) N – Japanese romantic drama series.

– Japanese romantic drama series. Leanne (Season 1) N – Chuck Lorre’s brand new sitcom starring Leanne Morgan, as a grandmother whose life is upended after her husband decides to leave after 33 years of marriage.

– Chuck Lorre’s brand new sitcom starring Leanne Morgan, as a grandmother whose life is upended after her husband decides to leave after 33 years of marriage. Marked (Season 1) N – Zulu drama.

– Zulu drama. The Sandman (Season 1 Part 3) N – The finale of The Sandman concludes with a special episode.

