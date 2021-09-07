When will American Crime Story: Impeachment be on Netflix?

Debuting on FX for the Fall 2021 season is season 3 of American Crime Story which is dubbed Impeachment. Netflix currently carries both of the previous seasons but given relations between Netflix and Disney, can we even guarantee that the third season will come to Netflix? Let’s take a look at what we know.

The new season of American Crime Story comes three years after the last entry after a scrubbed Katrina series. Produced by Ryan Murphy, American Crime Story seeks to retell some of the most infamous crime stories from the past with season 1 focusing on O.J. Simpson and season 2 on Gianni Versace.

Season 3 will be the show’s most contentious to date as it rolls the clock back to the 1990s during the Clinton administration and the impeachment against the then President of the United States.

The series features some regular Ryan Murphy players as well as some new faces. Among the cast is Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein, Annaleigh Ashford, Margo Martindale, Edie Falco and Clive Owen.

Episode 1 of the show is set to air on September 7th, 2021 with the show running through to the end of October with 8 episodes in total.

Will Impeachment even come to Netflix?

Both seasons 1 and 2 of American Crime Story are on Netflix globally although they omit the American Crime Story part. They’re both presented as two separate miniseries with one called The People vs. O.J. Simpson and the other as The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

So that means Impeachment should be coming to Netflix right? Well, not necessarily.

Despite the previous two seasons of the show being on Netflix, there is the possibility that season 3 may not come. Netflix managed to keep a number of FX shows seemingly because of their connection to Ryan Murphy (who works with Netflix under an overall deal). With that said, American Horror Story in particular is often considered to be eventually be removed.

One good sign that the show is coming to Netflix is given that Hulu (the home of FX on Hulu) won’t be home to Impeachment instead only being available via broadcast until next year.

TV PSA: If you want to watch @ACSFX IMPEACHMENT, and are planning to watch tomorrow via a basic or ad-free Hulu subscription…make other plans. The show is exclusive to FX until at least mid-2022, so you'll need to have cable, a cable login or a subscription to a live TV service — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) September 7, 2021

So while it should come to Netflix based on the past, contracts could’ve lapsed or season 3 isn’t part of any deal moving forward.

When will Season 3 of American Crime Story be on Netflix?

With all that said, let’s assume it does come to Netflix, when can we expect it?

Looking at both previous seasons, they arrived on Netflix around a year after they wrapped up on FX.

In the case of The Assassination of Gianni Versace, it finished airing in March 2018 before coming to Netflix in March 2019.

Based on this, you can expect season 3 of American Crime Story: Impeachment to be on Netflix in October 2022.

Of course, the best way to watch the show before it comes to Netflix is via FX or on Hulu in the United States. International broadcast schedules have yet to be released publicly.

Would you like to see American Crime Story: Impeachment on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.