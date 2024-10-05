Netflix News and Previews

When will ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 be on Netflix?

The medical drama just keeps on going and Netflix will carry on picking up new seasons annually but only in the US and CA

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Greys Anatomy Season 21 When Will It Be On Netflix

Picture: Disney / ABC

One of the longest-running shows on television is back for another season on ABC. Despite a change regarding the show’s streaming availability in the US, every episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 21 will hit Netflix in mid-2025 at the earliest. Here’s what we know so far.

Returning to its regular fall slot after a few years of shifted and changed release schedules (thanks to the pandemic and recent Hollywood strikes) the series began airing new episodes beginning September 26th and is expected to run for 18 episodes at least well into 2025.  Ellen Pompeo is back for this season alongside other regulars Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, and Camilla Luddington. 

In years past, Netflix held the exclusive streaming rights to Grey’s, albeit Hulu and ABC itself had the series available on their platforms in a catch-up capacity. That changed in late 2024 with a new deal that would mean Netflix shares the streaming rights to the past 20 seasons (400+ episodes). That deal also included many big Disney-owned series like Prison Break coming to Netflix throughout 2024 (a dozen plus shows in total). Hulu and ABC will be the only place to watch season 21 until Netflix bags the new episodes next year. 

When will season 21 hit Netflix, then? We won’t know the exact date for a while but historically, new seasons have dropped in the US each June. That was the case with season 20 (that dropped on June 29th, 2024), season 19 (June 17th, 2023) and season 18 (June 25th, 2022). 

Canadians don’t get new episode drops quite as fast as the US with new season typically dropping in the Fall period (sometime between September and December). 

If you’re not in the United States or Canada, your streaming options are mostly limited to Disney-owned services. At the time of publishing, Disney+ was the primary streaming service for all 20+ seasons. 

No word on a season 22 just yet, but we wouldn’t bet against it happening. Should season 21 be the final season, Netflix will retain the rights for three years, although that will be pushed back every time the show is renewed. That means the show will be on Netflix in the US and CA through 2028 at a minimum. 

Are you looking forward to Grey’s Anatomy season 21 hitting Netflix sometime in 2025? Let us know in the comments. 

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

Will Netflix Ever Bring Back 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' for Season 2? Article Teaser Photo

Will Netflix Ever Bring Back 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' for Season 2?
Most Anticipated K-Dramas on Netflix in 2025 Article Teaser Photo

Most Anticipated K-Dramas on Netflix in 2025
'The Witcher' Season 5 Production Schedule Revealed Article Teaser Photo

'The Witcher' Season 5 Production Schedule Revealed
'Dragon Ball Daima' Coming to Netflix Globally in October 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'Dragon Ball Daima' Coming to Netflix Globally in October 2024

Recommended

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Confirms Netflix US Release Date

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Confirms Netflix US Release Date

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Every Canceled Netflix Original Show in 2024

Every Canceled Netflix Original Show in 2024

New Anime Movies & Shows Still Coming to Netflix in 2024

New Anime Movies & Shows Still Coming to Netflix in 2024

New Anime on Netflix in October 2024

New Anime on Netflix in October 2024