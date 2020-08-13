‘Young Wallander’ Season 1 Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Coming to Netflix this September is the long-anticipated, Young Wallander series. Fans will be excited to see a young Kurt Wallander in action with a fresh new face. We have everything you need to know about Young Wallander, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Young Wallander is an upcoming Netflix Original crime-drama series based on Henning Mankell’s best-selling Kurt Wallander novels. The series has been written by Anoo Bhagavan and Benjamin Harris, and will be co-directed by Ole Endreson and Jens Jonsson. While the series is based on the same Kurt Wallander novels, Young Wallander is a fresh new take on the character.

When is the Netflix release date for Young Wallander?

It has been confirmed that the first season of Young Wallander will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020.

Is Young Wallander a global Original?

Subscribers needn’t worry, Young Wallander will be available to stream worldwide.

The original series, Wallander, was previously broadcast on the BBC in the UK. Young Wallander won’t be coming to the BBC in the UK and is exclusive to Netflix.

Discover the case that made him. Young Wallander comes to Netflix on 3 September. pic.twitter.com/MK0shdw3Hx — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 13, 2020

What is the plot of Young Wallander?

Taking place in contemporary Sweden, recently graduated police officer Kurt Wallander investigates his first case.

Who are the cast members of Young Wallander?

The following actors have been cast for the Young Wallander series:

Kurt Wallander – Adam Pålsson

Frida Rask – Leanna Best

Hemberg – Richard Dillane

Mona – Elise Chappel

Jasmine – Sara Seyed

Reza Al-Rahman – Yasen Atour

Ibra – Jordan Adene

Mariam – Kiza Deen

Gustav Munck – Alan Emrys

Bash – Charles Mnene

When did filming take place for Young Wallander?

It was announced in November 2018 that a Young Wallander series was in production, but it took a further 12 months before filming started.

We know that filming started on November 15th, 2019, but it’s unclear how long principal photography lasted.

What is the episode count of Young Wallander season one?

It has been confirmed that the series will have a total of six episodes.

Can I stream Young Wallander in 4K?

The series will be available to stream in 4K UHD, but you will need a 4K device and a premium subscription to Netflix.

Can we expect to see more seasons of Young Wallander?

This entirely depends on the reception Young Wallander receives on Netflix. If the series is even half as popular as the original Wallander series then we can definitely expect to see more.

One thing to consider is Young Wallander hasn’t been listed as a limited/miniseries. This gives us more hope that Young Wallander will be investigating more than just one case.

Are you excited for the release of Young Wallander on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!