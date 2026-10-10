New Releases on Netflix This Week and Top 10 Movies & Series: October 10, 2026

It’s Saturday, meaning it’s time for another end-of-week roundup of everything new on Netflix US! We are officially deep into October, and Netflix has delivered a fantastic mid-month haul to keep your weekend viewing schedule packed. Over the past seven days, a whopping 65 new releases (39 movies and 26 series) have touched down on the streaming service.

Whether you’re looking for a quirky indie comedy, a massive licensed crime drama, or something to get you in the Halloween spirit, this week’s lineup truly has something for everyone. For more on what’s still to come throughout October, we’ve got you covered, and we’ve started tracking the November arrivals too. That’s in addition to launching our new calendar list, which will be updated daily with new arrivals we find.

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As promised, we are keeping our spooky season tradition alive with dedicated Halloween Highlights. But first, let’s take a look at our top streaming picks for the weekend:

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

Save Yourselves! (2020)

Type: Movie

Genre: Comedy, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 1h 33m

If you are looking for a clever, laugh-out-loud indie comedy, this is an absolute hidden gem. Sunita Mani and John Reynolds star as Su and Jack, a hyper-connected Brooklyn couple who realize their addiction to their phones is ruining their relationship. To reconnect, they head to an isolated cabin in upstate New York and commit to a week completely off the grid. Unfortunately, they pick the exact week that aliens decide to invade Earth. Completely oblivious to the apocalypse happening around them, the couple’s quirky digital detox quickly becomes a hilarious fight for survival.

Mayor of Kingstown (Seasons 1-4)

Type: TV Series

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

As part of Netflix’s unexpected licensing pact with Paramount+, this week saw Taylor Sheridan’s gritty, hard-hitting crime drama officially licensed to Netflix in most regions around the world, including in the US, which provides an opportune time to dive in before season 5 gets back on our screens.

Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McLusky, the unofficial “Mayor” of Kingstown, Michigan—a town where the only thriving industry is the sprawling, corrupt prison system. Serving as a ruthless power broker between the police, the criminals, and the politicians, Mike tries to keep the peace in a city that is constantly on the brink of erupting into chaos.

HALLOWEEN HIGHLIGHTS

The Boogeyman (2023)

Type: Movie

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 1h 38m

Based on the terrifying short story by Stephen King, this incredibly effective, jump-scare-heavy horror flick is perfect for a dark October night. The film follows two grieving sisters and their widowed therapist father who are struggling to heal from a recent tragedy. When a desperate, deeply disturbed patient unexpectedly shows up at their home, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on their suffering. Make sure you check under the bed before watching this one.

Haunted Hotel (Season 2)

Type: TV Series

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Looking for something to binge with the lights off? The terrifying Netflix Original anthology series is officially checking guests back in for its second season of one of the most successful launches for any adult animation (which is really impressive, as Netflix has really struggled in this genre in recent years).

This time around, the show explores a new cursed location with a fresh, unsuspecting batch of unfortunate employees who find themselves trapped in a nightmarish purgatory. In our full review of the new season, we praised the series for “cranking up the atmospheric dread” and delivering “a relentless, deeply unsettling binge that easily surpasses the first season.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

As always, you can find an expanded, filterable, and searchable version of this list via our New on Netflix hub page.

39 New Movies Added This Week

After the Quake (2025) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Afterburn Aftershock: Closed Door (2017) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Animals (2026) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Beauty and the Beat (2025) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Epic (2026) – PG-13 – Telugu

– PG-13 – Telugu Epic (2026) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu Fukrey Returns (2017) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Hollywood Rabbi (2026) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Housefull (2010) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Housefull 3 (2016) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi I Love My Dad (2022) – R – English

– R – English Ice Age (2002) – PG – English

– PG – English Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) – PG – English

– PG – English Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) – PG – English

– PG – English Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) – PG – English

– PG – English Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) – PG – English

– PG – English Less of a Stranger (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish Lorne (2026) – R – English

– R – English Louis C.K.: Back to the Garden (2023) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Lucky (2017) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Machine Gun Preacher (2011) – R – English

– R – English Man on Wire (2008) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Mandaadi (2026) – TV-14 – Tamil

– TV-14 – Tamil Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Of an Age (2023) – R – English

– R – English Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar (2026) – TV-MA – Malayalam

– TV-MA – Malayalam Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Project Baby (2023) – TV-PG – Filipino

– TV-PG – Filipino Reporting Live (2026) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Rumours (2024) – R – English

– R – English Save Yourselves! (2020) – R – English

– R – English Simon of the Mountain (2024) – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish Sincerely Louis C.K. (2020) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Sorry (2021) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Tanu Weds Manu (2011) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) – TV-PG – Hindi

– TV-PG – Hindi The Boogeyman (2023) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Who Is Martin Mull? (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

26 New TV Series Added This Week

100 Days of Deception (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean A Day Like No Other (Limited Series) – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish All American (Season 8) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Below (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Blue Box (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Doctor X: Mafia in White (Limited Series – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean EMoMee – Playtime Explorers (Season 1) – TV-Y – Hindi

– TV-Y – Hindi Felicity (Seasons 1-4) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Haunted Hotel (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Inside The Circle (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish Is It Cake? Halloween (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Least Eligible Bachelor (Season 1) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Love Village (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Mayor of Kingstown (Seasons 1-4) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Morning Drama Series Welcome Home, Monet (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Real Men (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Rooster Fighter (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Schooled (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Snowball Earth (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Sunday Brunch With Kamiya Jani (Season 1) – TV-PG – Hindi

– TV-PG – Hindi Super BOOMi (Season 1) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Taiga Drama The 13 Lords of the Shogun (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Take Charge of My Heart (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean The Great Doctor (Limited Series) – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed (Chapter 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English

Most Popular Movies This Week

Now, let’s take a look at what people have actually been watching on Netflix US over the past seven days!

Over on the Movies list, true-crime docs and tense thrillers are dominating the top spots. The original thriller The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part jumped into the #1 slot with 73 points, closely followed by the intense drama Doing Life (70 points). Russell Crowe’s UNABOMBER continues to show strong staying power, dropping slightly but still maintaining a fantastic #3 spot (53 points).

However, the real story of the week is the absolute domination of the Ice Age franchise! With the arrival of all five films this week ahead of the new entry in 2027 (courtesy of a new Disney licensing deal), families and nostalgic millennials alike hit the couch for a massive prehistoric marathon. The original 2002 Ice Age took #5 (37 points), followed immediately by Collision Course (#6), Dawn of the Dinosaurs (#8), The Meltdown (#12), and Continental Drift (#15). It’s incredibly rare to see an entire animated franchise completely conquer the middle of the Top 10 list like this!

The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part (73 points) Doing Life (70 points) UNABOMBER (53 points) The Breadwinner (50 points) Ice Age (37 points) Ice Age: Collision Course (31 points) Horton Hears a Who! (28 points) Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (25 points) The Thicket (17 points) Seduced by His Lies (13 points) What’s Your Number? (12 points) Ice Age: The Meltdown (10 points) Underworld: Blood Wars (7 points) Jason Bourne (6 points) Ice Age: Continental Drift (5 points) Twilight (3 points)

Most Popular TV Series This Week

On the TV Series charts, the highly anticipated John Steinbeck adaptation East of Eden successfully completed its climb to the top, proving that prestige drama is alive and well on Netflix as it locked in the #1 position with 74 points. Last week’s champion, the nostalgic 90s classic A Different World, slid to a very respectable #2 (60 points).

Reality TV mainstays are also holding strong, with The Great British Baking Show (#3) and Wonka’s The Golden Ticket (#4) pulling in huge family viewership numbers. Looking at our new highlights, the massive licensed drop of Mayor of Kingstown is already generating heavy binge sessions, debuting strong at #7 (27 points). And keeping the Halloween spirit alive, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story remains locked in the top 10 as folks gear up for October 31st!

East of Eden (74 points) A Different World (60 points) The Great British Baking Show (47 points) Wonka’s The Golden Ticket (44 points) Murder in a Small Town (43 points) Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying (28 points) Mayor of Kingstown (27 points) Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story (26 points) Raw (18 points) All American (17 points) LEGO ONE PIECE (14 points) The Way Home (14 points) Below (10 points) Percy Jackson and the Olympians (6 points) STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (4 points) Doc (4 points) Sam Morril: Incorrect (4 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know your top picks down in the comments below!