New Releases on Netflix This Week and Top 10 Movies & Series: October 10, 2026

It’s Saturday, meaning it’s time for another end-of-week roundup of everything new on Netflix US! We are officially deep into October, and Netflix has delivered a fantastic mid-month haul to keep your weekend viewing schedule packed. Over the past seven days, a whopping 65 new releases (39 movies and 26 series) have touched down on the streaming service.
Whether you’re looking for a quirky indie comedy, a massive licensed crime drama, or something to get you in the Halloween spirit, this week’s lineup truly has something for everyone. For more on what’s still to come throughout October, we’ve got you covered, and we’ve started tracking the November arrivals too. That’s in addition to launching our new calendar list, which will be updated daily with new arrivals we find.
As promised, we are keeping our spooky season tradition alive with dedicated Halloween Highlights. But first, let’s take a look at our top streaming picks for the weekend:
Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week
Save Yourselves! (2020)
Type: Movie
Genre: Comedy, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 1h 33m
If you are looking for a clever, laugh-out-loud indie comedy, this is an absolute hidden gem. Sunita Mani and John Reynolds star as Su and Jack, a hyper-connected Brooklyn couple who realize their addiction to their phones is ruining their relationship. To reconnect, they head to an isolated cabin in upstate New York and commit to a week completely off the grid. Unfortunately, they pick the exact week that aliens decide to invade Earth. Completely oblivious to the apocalypse happening around them, the couple’s quirky digital detox quickly becomes a hilarious fight for survival.
Mayor of Kingstown (Seasons 1-4)
Type: TV Series
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
As part of Netflix’s unexpected licensing pact with Paramount+, this week saw Taylor Sheridan’s gritty, hard-hitting crime drama officially licensed to Netflix in most regions around the world, including in the US, which provides an opportune time to dive in before season 5 gets back on our screens.
Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McLusky, the unofficial “Mayor” of Kingstown, Michigan—a town where the only thriving industry is the sprawling, corrupt prison system. Serving as a ruthless power broker between the police, the criminals, and the politicians, Mike tries to keep the peace in a city that is constantly on the brink of erupting into chaos.
HALLOWEEN HIGHLIGHTS
The Boogeyman (2023)
Type: Movie
Genre: Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 1h 38m
Based on the terrifying short story by Stephen King, this incredibly effective, jump-scare-heavy horror flick is perfect for a dark October night. The film follows two grieving sisters and their widowed therapist father who are struggling to heal from a recent tragedy. When a desperate, deeply disturbed patient unexpectedly shows up at their home, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on their suffering. Make sure you check under the bed before watching this one.
Haunted Hotel (Season 2)
Type: TV Series
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Looking for something to binge with the lights off? The terrifying Netflix Original anthology series is officially checking guests back in for its second season of one of the most successful launches for any adult animation (which is really impressive, as Netflix has really struggled in this genre in recent years).
This time around, the show explores a new cursed location with a fresh, unsuspecting batch of unfortunate employees who find themselves trapped in a nightmarish purgatory. In our full review of the new season, we praised the series for “cranking up the atmospheric dread” and delivering “a relentless, deeply unsettling binge that easily surpasses the first season.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
As always, you can find an expanded, filterable, and searchable version of this list via our New on Netflix hub page.
39 New Movies Added This Week
- After the Quake (2025) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Afterburn Aftershock: Closed Door (2017) – TV-MA – English
- Animals (2026) Netflix Original – R – English
- Beauty and the Beat (2025) – TV-MA – Thai
- Epic (2026) – PG-13 – Telugu
- Epic (2026) – TV-14 – Telugu
- Fukrey Returns (2017) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Hollywood Rabbi (2026) – TV-14 – English
- Housefull (2010) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Housefull 3 (2016) – TV-14 – Hindi
- I Love My Dad (2022) – R – English
- Ice Age (2002) – PG – English
- Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) – PG – English
- Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) – PG – English
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) – PG – English
- Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) – PG – English
- Less of a Stranger (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish
- Lorne (2026) – R – English
- Louis C.K.: Back to the Garden (2023) – TV-MA – English
- Lucky (2017) – TV-MA – English
- Machine Gun Preacher (2011) – R – English
- Man on Wire (2008) – PG-13 – English
- Mandaadi (2026) – TV-14 – Tamil
- Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Of an Age (2023) – R – English
- Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar (2026) – TV-MA – Malayalam
- Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) – PG-13 – English
- Project Baby (2023) – TV-PG – Filipino
- Reporting Live (2026) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Rumours (2024) – R – English
- Save Yourselves! (2020) – R – English
- Simon of the Mountain (2024) – TV-14 – Spanish
- Sincerely Louis C.K. (2020) – TV-MA – English
- Sorry (2021) – TV-MA – English
- Tanu Weds Manu (2011) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) – TV-PG – Hindi
- The Boogeyman (2023) – PG-13 – English
- Who Is Martin Mull? (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
26 New TV Series Added This Week
- 100 Days of Deception (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean
- A Day Like No Other (Limited Series) – TV-14 – Spanish
- All American (Season 8) – TV-14 – English
- Below (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Blue Box (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese
- Doctor X: Mafia in White (Limited Series – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- EMoMee – Playtime Explorers (Season 1) – TV-Y – Hindi
- Felicity (Seasons 1-4) – TV-14 – English
- Haunted Hotel (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Inside The Circle (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish
- Is It Cake? Halloween (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- Least Eligible Bachelor (Season 1) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Love Village (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese
- Mayor of Kingstown (Seasons 1-4) – TV-MA – English
- Morning Drama Series Welcome Home, Monet (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – English
- Real Men (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
- Rooster Fighter (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Schooled (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – English
- Snowball Earth (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Sunday Brunch With Kamiya Jani (Season 1) – TV-PG – Hindi
- Super BOOMi (Season 1) – TV-Y – English
- Taiga Drama The 13 Lords of the Shogun (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Take Charge of My Heart (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- The Great Doctor (Limited Series) – TV-14 – Korean
- Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed (Chapter 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English
Most Popular Movies This Week
Now, let’s take a look at what people have actually been watching on Netflix US over the past seven days!
Over on the Movies list, true-crime docs and tense thrillers are dominating the top spots. The original thriller The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part jumped into the #1 slot with 73 points, closely followed by the intense drama Doing Life (70 points). Russell Crowe’s UNABOMBER continues to show strong staying power, dropping slightly but still maintaining a fantastic #3 spot (53 points).
However, the real story of the week is the absolute domination of the Ice Age franchise! With the arrival of all five films this week ahead of the new entry in 2027 (courtesy of a new Disney licensing deal), families and nostalgic millennials alike hit the couch for a massive prehistoric marathon. The original 2002 Ice Age took #5 (37 points), followed immediately by Collision Course (#6), Dawn of the Dinosaurs (#8), The Meltdown (#12), and Continental Drift (#15). It’s incredibly rare to see an entire animated franchise completely conquer the middle of the Top 10 list like this!
- The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part (73 points)
- Doing Life (70 points)
- UNABOMBER (53 points)
- The Breadwinner (50 points)
- Ice Age (37 points)
- Ice Age: Collision Course (31 points)
- Horton Hears a Who! (28 points)
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (25 points)
- The Thicket (17 points)
- Seduced by His Lies (13 points)
- What’s Your Number? (12 points)
- Ice Age: The Meltdown (10 points)
- Underworld: Blood Wars (7 points)
- Jason Bourne (6 points)
- Ice Age: Continental Drift (5 points)
- Twilight (3 points)
Most Popular TV Series This Week
On the TV Series charts, the highly anticipated John Steinbeck adaptation East of Eden successfully completed its climb to the top, proving that prestige drama is alive and well on Netflix as it locked in the #1 position with 74 points. Last week’s champion, the nostalgic 90s classic A Different World, slid to a very respectable #2 (60 points).
Reality TV mainstays are also holding strong, with The Great British Baking Show (#3) and Wonka’s The Golden Ticket (#4) pulling in huge family viewership numbers. Looking at our new highlights, the massive licensed drop of Mayor of Kingstown is already generating heavy binge sessions, debuting strong at #7 (27 points). And keeping the Halloween spirit alive, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story remains locked in the top 10 as folks gear up for October 31st!
- East of Eden (74 points)
- A Different World (60 points)
- The Great British Baking Show (47 points)
- Wonka’s The Golden Ticket (44 points)
- Murder in a Small Town (43 points)
- Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying (28 points)
- Mayor of Kingstown (27 points)
- Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story (26 points)
- Raw (18 points)
- All American (17 points)
- LEGO ONE PIECE (14 points)
- The Way Home (14 points)
- Below (10 points)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (6 points)
- STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (4 points)
- Doc (4 points)
- Sam Morril: Incorrect (4 points)
What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know your top picks down in the comments below!