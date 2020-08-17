What’s New on Netflix UK: August 17th, 2020

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United Kingdom where there are 4 new titles for August 17th plus we’ll take you through any new titles that arrived over the weekend too.

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius

Runtime: 87 mins

Not for the faint of heart, the first Jackass movie joined the second which is also currently streaming on Netflix this weekend.

Featuring the familiar gang that is known for their MTV series, they enact daredevil stunt, pranks and just inject utter insanity into your life.

Ultimate Force (2 Seasons)

Genre: War, Drama

Cast: Ross Kemp, Miles Anderson, Christopher Fox, Danny Sapani

Over the weekend we also saw the re-addition of Ultimate Force featuring Ross Kemp.

The series originally aired all the way back in 2002 and here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen it before:

“This covert combat series focuses on the Red Troop, an elite group of soldiers from the British military’s Special Air Service group.”

New on Netflix UK for August 17th

New Movies

Crazy Awesome Teachers (2020) N

Islands of Faith (2018)

United Nations: Three Decades of Drum & Bass (2020)

New TV Series

Glitch Techs (Season 2) N

New on Netflix UK for Weekend of August 15th to August 16th

New Movies

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

What’s Your Raashee? (2009)

New TV Series

Ackley Bridge (2 Seasons)

Bread Barbershop (Season 1)

Dérè: An African Tale (Season 1)

Drifters (Seasons 1-4)

Rita (Season 5) N

Star Boot Sale (Season 1)

Stranger (Season 2) N

Takki (2 Seasons)

Ultimate Force (2 Seasons)

