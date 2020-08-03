What’s New on Netflix UK: August 3rd, 2020

It’s another quiet Monday morning today, but that should come as no surprise thanks to the excitement the first of August brought us at the weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for Monday, August 3rd, 2020.

First of all, here are the top highlights on Netflix UK today:

Immigration Nation N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Docuseries, Crime | Runtime: 60 Minutes

ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has become one of the most infamous federal agencies in recent years, bringing an iron fist down upon undocumented migrants in the US. Through unprecedented access into ICE operations, the docuseries takes a deep dive into the state of US immigration.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Director: Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Zack Gottsagen, Ann Owens, Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Bernthal

A surprisingly charming comedy that everybody should be tuning in to watch.

To make his dream of becoming a wrestler a reality, Zak runs away from home.

Unsurprisingly, The Umbrella Academy has soared to the top of the TV series top lists on Netflix around the world.

