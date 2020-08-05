What’s New on Netflix UK: August 5th, 2020

There’s only three new additions to Netflix UK today, but while some football fans are waiting for the late return of the Champions League, there’s a brand new football documentary some fans will love. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for August 5th, 2020.

First of all, here are the top highlights on Netflix UK today:

Anelka: Misunderstood N

Director: Éric Hannezo

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Winner of the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, and having played for some of the most prestigious clubs in the beautiful game, Nicolas Anelka is one of the most famous journeymen of football. Recognized as the “bad boy” of French football, Anelka had his fair share of controversies throughout his playing career. Chronicling his life and career, Anelka reveals all in this documentary as we learn his side of the story.

World’s Most Wanted N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Documentary, Crime | Runtime: 47 Minutes

Mexican cartel, terrorists, genocidal maniac and a mob boss are just a few of the world’s most wanted criminals who have mysteriously been able to avoid capture. The docuseries profiles these criminals and their heinous crime.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: August 5th, 2020

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N

Sin City (2019)

World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: August 5th, 2020

Bleeding Steel (2017)

Destination Forks: The Real World of Twilight (2010)

Ever After High N (Episodes Removed)

(Episodes Removed) Khubsoorat

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step

Thackeray

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK: August 5th, 2020

The Umbrella Academy and The Mask continue their respective reigns at the top of the most popular lists.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: August 5th, 2020 1️⃣The Umbrella Academy

2️⃣The Fall

3️⃣Good Girls

4️⃣Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

5️⃣Friday Night Dinner

6️⃣Cursed

7️⃣Sugar Rush

8️⃣Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

9️⃣Down to Earth with Zac Efron

🔟Last Chance U — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 5, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!