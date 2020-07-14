What’s New on Netflix UK: July 14th, 2020

A quiet Tuesday is what’s in store for Netflix subscribers today. Not to worry, there are still three exciting new Originals to be streamed at your leisure. So, here’s what’s new, what’s leaving and most popular on Netflix UK today for July 14th, 2020.

The Business of Drugs N

Seasons: Limited | Episodes: 6

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 46 Minutes

Cast: Amaryllis Fox

The issue of drugs in our society is one of the most polarising, and wildly debated topics. It divides opinions from the dorms of universities, all the way up to the government. To better understand the true impact of the business of drugs, a former CIA analyst investigates the economic impact of six illicit substances.

What's New on Netflix UK Today: July 14th, 2020

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series) N

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) N

We Are One (2020) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 14th, 2020

Derry Girls (1 Season)

Kia and Cosmos (2018)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: July 14th, 2020

The Old Guard won’t be going away anytime soon, the superhero feature is number one on Netflix all around the world.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: July 14th, 2020 1. Unsolved Mysteries

2. Down to Earth with Zac Efron

3. Warrior Nun

4. Derry Girls

5. The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

6. The Sinner

7. RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars

8. Stateless

9. Floor is Lava

10. Tattoo Fixers — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 14, 2020

