What’s New on Netflix UK: July 20th, 2020

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love N

Parts: 2 | Episodes: 14

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 25-34 Minutes

Cast: Paulina Chávez, Conor Husting, Bella Podaras

Continuing its trend of teen-drama sitcoms going is the return of Ashley Garcia with six more episodes ready to be binged right now.

At only 15-and-a-half-years-old, Ashley Garcia gets the chance to work for NASA as a robotics engineer and rocket scientist. Packing her bags and moving all the way across the county, Ashley moves in with her Uncle Victor, a pro football player turned high school coach.

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 2) N

Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014)

Funny Cow (2017)

Houston, We Have a Problem! (2016)

Lion (2016)

The Most Beautiful Hands of Delhi (Season 1)

Suspicious Partner (Season 1)

Unsurprisingly, Cursed has taken multiple top spots on Netflix all around the world today:

