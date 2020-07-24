What’s New on Netflix UK: July 24th, 2020

There are 10 new additions to be enjoyed on Netflix UK this weekend! With plenty of exciting new originals from the rest of the week, you’ll be spoilt for choice on your binge day. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for July 24th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Director: Spike Lee

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 135 Minutes

Cast: John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Alec Baldwin, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Da 5 Bloods director Spike Lee won a deserved Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on BlacKkKlansman. One of the best films to drop in 2018, BlacKkKlansman must be added to your watch list right now.

As the first African-American detective of the Colorado Springs Police Department, Ron Stallworth is determined to make a name for himself. Setting his sights on the Ku Klux Klan, Stalworth bravely plans to infiltrate and expose its members. Teaming up with his more experienced colleague, Flip Zimmerman, together the pair begin the undercover investigation of a lifetime.

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N

Director: Vince Marcello

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Carson White, Maisie Richardson-Sellers

What’s that you say? Another teen-drama on Netflix? Arriving today is the follow up to the smash hit 2018 teen-drama The Kissing Booth. Don’t be too surprised to see The Kissing Booth 2 as one of the most popular movies on Netflix this coming week.

After spending a romantic few weeks together during the summer, Noah and Elle’s relationship will face their hardest challenge yet as the former bad-boy heads to Harvard University. Can their relationship handle the pressure of long-distance? After being so popular with the girls at school, Elle is likely to be worried about college girls trying to get into Noah’s pants. The same could be said for Noah as with him being so far away, the wolves that are high school boys will encircle hoping to take Elle away from him for themselves.

Top Gear

Seasons: 13 | Episodes: 70

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 59 Minutes

It hasn’t been the same without the original trio, but regardless there’s still some entertaining light at the end of the tunnel for Top Gear that fans continue to enjoy today.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 24th, 2020

Animal Crackers (2020) N

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020) N

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N

Nimbe (2019)

Offering to the Storm (2020) N

Romance Doll (2020)

Searching (2018)

Sing On! Spain (Season 1) N

Top Gear (Season 13)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 24th, 2020

Extra Gear (Episodes Removed)

Koshish (1972)

Victor (2015)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK: July 24th, 2020

Cursed remains at the top and The Old Guard has had a major comeback to reclaim the movies top spot in the UK:

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: July 24th, 2020 1. Cursed

2. Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

3. Down to Earth with Zac Efron

4. Indian Matchmaking

5. Unsolved mysteries

6. The Business of Drugs

7. Body Fixers

8. Warrior nun

9. 24 Hours in A&E

10. Tattoo Fixers — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 24, 2020

