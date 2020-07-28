What’s New on Netflix UK: July 28th, 2020

Another quiet Tuesday on Netflix UK with 3 new additions to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for July 28th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Last Chance U N

Parts: 5 | Episodes: 38

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 55 Minutes

Sport is everything. Especially to Americans, and even more so the young athletes who are seeking to make something of themselves through literal sweat, blood, and tears. Last Chance U takes an in-depth look into the lives of players and coaches in junior college football.

Dr. Romantic (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Epsiodes: 21

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

An extremely popular k-drama, Dr. Romantic was one of the most in-demand series from Netflix subscribers.

One of Seoul’s most famous surgeons, Doctor Kim, has the reputation of having “the Hand of God.” When he leaves his Seoul hospital and disappears, he eventually resurfaces in a small hospital, guiding and teaching young students.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 28th, 2020

Jeopardy! (6 Collections)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Today: July 28th, 2020

The Kissing Booth 2 is performing extremely well on Netflix around the world:

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: July 28th, 2020 1. Fear City New York vs The Mafia

2. Cursed

3. Good Girls

4. Down to Earth with Zac Efron

5. Unsolved Mysteries

6. Indian Matchmaking

7. RuPaul’s Drag Race AllStars

8. Body Fixers

9. 24 Hours in A&E

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!